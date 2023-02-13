The Baraboo boys basketball team has its most wins since the 2016-17 season when they won 10 games. The Thunderbirds currently have seven wins and with another one will match the combined win total over the past two years.

"We had higher expectations coming into the season in terms of wins and loss but our guys keep working hard," Baraboo coach Tyler Fischer said. "We know how good we can be and have shown it in flashes, we just need to put it all together."

Their latest win came in a comeback effort against Portage. Baraboo was down 28-21 at halftime, before going on a 14-6 scoring run to take the lead with 10 minutes remaining. The Thunderbirds' lead would eventually balloon to 10 with 5:40 left.

Portage never stopped fighting, cutting the deficit to three with 15 seconds remaining but Baraboo held on to win 64-61 and snapped a five-game losing streak.

The Thunderbirds had three players score in double figures including senior Drew Mistele who had a team-high 18 points in the win. The other two were juniors Tobin LeFevre (17) and Ross Liegel (11).

"Tobin is one of our best athletes that can shoot or put the ball on the floor." Fischer said. "Ross is a matchup problem at 6 foot 8 and is really good on both sides of the floor, impacting the game in so many ways."

Liegel leads Baraboo averaging 13.2 points per game and LeFevre is behind him with 11.1 points per game.

"Tobin and Ross have been very consistent scorers for us this season," Fischer said. "Those two will have some high expectations next year."

A rebuilding year

Last year the Randolph boys basketball team went 28-2 and won the WIAA Division 5 state championship. The Rockets entered this season with some questions after losing their top two scorers from last year.

The catalyst offensively for this year's team is Karter Meredith who averages 15.6 points per game. Yet, senior Brady Prieve has been thriving lately, scoring at least 18 points in four of his last five games.

Randolph is still formidable as they currently rank third in the Trailways West conference. The Rockets (10-9, 8-2 Trailways West) were riding a four-game winning streak before losing to Lourdes Academy in their last game.

Randolph will have a rough five-game stretch to end the season, as they face likes of Fall River, Pardeeville and Markesan. Winning out will give the Rockets their best chance at winning a third consecutive conference title.

Another winning season?

The Beaver Dam boys basketball team can secure the program's third consecutive winning season, by winning three of its last four games.

The Golden Beavers (9-10, 4-7 Badger East) entered the week on a three-game losing streak, with their most recent loss coming against DeForest.

Before the losing streak, Beaver Dam had won six of its last seven games. The most impressive win during that stretch was on Jan. 7, when Beaver Dam scored a season-high in an 83-62 victory against Milwaukee Vincent.

The tandem of JT Kaul and Camron Mendoza led the way that night, combining for 42 points. Kaul, the team's leading scorer at 13.8 points per game, shoots 41.7% from 3.

Another winning season would mark the Golden Beavers seventh in the last decade.

