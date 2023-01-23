 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL

3 things we learned about high school boys basketball

Sophomore Karson Lueck of the Milton boys basketball team tell us who his favorite athlete is and some of the music artists he listens to pregame. 

Two of the top boys basketball teams in Division 5 clashed when No. 1 Fall River beat No. 3 Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian 48-45 in a Trailways Conference crossover game Saturday. 

“It was a great high school game with a great atmosphere and packed gym,” Central Wisconsin Christian coach Josh Gibbons said. “Two very good teams that battled back and forth the whole game. Fall River is a well-coached team and in the end made a couple more plays than we did.”

It was a tale of two halves, with the first half being more high scoring. Fall River led 30-28 at half behind the scoring of Colin Vieth. The senior forward, who was first-team All-Trailways West conference last season, had 14 of his 16 points in the first half. 

In the second half, dominant defense took over.

Cullen Rauls was the difference-maker for Fall River, hitting four of six free throws down the stretch. The senior guard had eight second-half points en route to his game-high 18 points.

Central Wisconsin Christian lost the nail-biter despite out rebounding Fall River 43-28.

“Central Wisconsin Christian is a well-coached team that is very disciplined in their style of play,” Fall River coach Arnie Oelke said. “What makes them tough is they have two outstanding rebounders in Benn Mbah and Brock Hoekstra.”

This was a bounce-back win for the Pirates (13-1, 7-0 Trailways West) as they lost their previous game 74-63 to Deerfield on Jan. 17. 

For Central Wisconsin Christian (12-2, 6-0 Trailways East), the loss snapped an 11-game winning streak. 

“Extremely proud of how my guys battled and this game will only make us better,” Gibbons said. 

Midseason turnaround

On Dec. 6, the Columbus boys basketball team lost 71-70 to Monona Grove for its second loss in three games. 

The Cardinals then won three consecutive games and have won seven of eight games to improve to 8-3 overall, 3-1 in the Capital North Conference. 

Their latest win came Friday night when they cruised past league rival Poynette 70-43.  Columbus’ largest margin of victory came Jan. 9 in an 85-51 win over Marshall. 

AJ Uttech is Columbus' leading scorer, averaging 21.2 points per game. His 19 against Marshall led all scorers.

The turnaround has given them a legitimate chance to win the Capitol North. They currently sit third behind Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran.

New offensive firepower

Last year Beaver Dam Wayland Academy finished sixth in the Trailways East Conference at 4-14. 

Fast forward to this season and they’re 5-1 in conference (8-1 overall) and on the verge of being ranked in The Associated Press basketball poll.

One major difference is how dynamic their offense has become. This year Wayland has scored 70 points in seven of its nine games, a feat it didn’t accomplish all last season.

This includes on Saturday at the Trailways Conference crossover event when Wayland defeated Randolph 75-65. 

Wayland has five players averaging double figures, led by Diego Perez-Clavell’s 18.9 points per game.

He's joined by Emre Kocer (14.4 points per game), Drew Benson (11.3), Jermaine Gonzalez (11) and Ugur Can (10.9).

The team produced a season-high 99 points in a win over Valley Christian on Dec. 9. Kocer scored a career-high 31 points, going 7-for-8 from 3-point range 

Wayland is second in the Trailways East behind Central Wisconsin Christian.

This prolific offense has struggled just once this season: an 80-54 loss against the Crusaders on Dec. 13  that marked a season-low in points.

