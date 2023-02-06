Colin Vieth became the ninth Fall River boys basketball player to score 1,000 career points on Saturday.

Everyone in the student section held up “1,000” signs when Vieth made a 3-pointer late in the first half to reach the threshold. He scored 26 points in the 92-58 win over Green Lake.

“The part that made that night so amazing wasn’t scoring the actual points but it was feeling the family and tight knit aura in the gym,” Vieth said.

This achievement is a reminder of the terrific season Vieth is having, as his 15.7 points per game ranks second on the team.

Just over a month ago Vieth scored a career-high 28 points, when Fall River (17-2, 10-0 Trailways West) defeated Randolph 65-50.

The Pirates have won consecutive games since suffering their second loss of the season to Columbus on Jan. 27.

“The main goal is focusing on each game as they come and then eventually winning the state championship,” Vieth said. “Winning the state championship would be the perfect end to the year and my high school basketball career.”

Matching a win total

With six games left to play, the Wisconsin Dells boys basketball team is 15-3 and has already tied last year's win total of 15.

The Chiefs are currently on an eight-game winning streak and in first place of the South Central conference at 6-0.

They’ve been dominant during this stretch, winning each game by double digits, including a 68-53 win against Portage Friday night.

Wisconsin Dells’ Jared Nevar scored a game-high 23 points in the victory. This was Nevar's third straight game of scoring at least 20 points.

The first-team all-South Central conference player, leads the team in scoring with 15.6 points per game.

Yet, much of the Chiefs' success can be attributed to their defensive effort. Wisconsin Dells holds its opponents to 39% shooting from the field and 37% from 3.

Wisconsin Dells is seeking their six consecutive conference title. The last time someone else won the conference was during the 2016-17 season when Adams-Friendship did so.

Getting hot at the right time

On Jan. 5, the Horicon boys basketball team (11-7, 5-5 Trailways East) lost to Oakfield making them 6-6 at the halfway point on the season.

Since then the Marshmen have won five of their last six games, with the lone loss coming against Wayland Academy on Jan. 26.

Horicon's best performance came at the Trailways Crossover event, when they scored a season-high 89 points in a win over Parkview.

In that game on Jan. 20, four players scored in double figures, including AJ Bushkie who led the way with 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Bushkie, who averages 14.3 points per game, is one of three players who averages double digits for Horicon. Carter Schwartz (14.0) and Wade LaBlanc (10.1) are the team’s other top scorers.

If Horicon can finish the season strong it’ll be the school’s first winning season since the 2017-18 season. That was also the last time the school won a game in the WIAA regional playoffs.

