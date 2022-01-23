6 observations from boys basketball action at the Badger Challenge this weekend

DEFOREST — Eight games in two days.
A schedule change to accommodate the Packers playoff game.
Ranked foes clashing for the second time in a month.
And a heartwarming moment to get the whole weekend started.
It was a busy weekend at DeForest High School, which hosted the annual Badger Challenge boys basketball event. Here are some observations from Friday and Saturday:
DeForest does it again
Knock off Monroe, that is.
The marquee matchup of the weekend was the Cheesemakers and Norskies, ranked fifth and eighth, respectively, in the Division 2 coaches poll.
And it took overtime to decide.
Trailing 68-66 with 31 seconds left, Monroe got the ball and a chance to tie or take the lead. After Carson Leuzinger, missed a step-back 3-pointer, the Cheesemakers (13-2) got another chance when J.T. Seagreaves stole the inbounds pass.
But the Norskies (12-3) ultimately held on to win when Tucker Markham’s game-winning 3 attempt at the buzzer was off the mark.
It was a thrilling win for the Norskies, who trailed by eight with three-and-a-half minutes to go.
“We just out-willed them at the end. We didn’t shoot good at all. We just battled at the end with our press — we wanted it more,” said Norskies’ 6-foot-4 senior guard Max Weisbrod, who had 29 points, the most by any player in any of the eight games.
After beating Monroe 73-64 Dec. 13 in a game where he scored 18 points, Weisbrod held on to bragging rights over two of his AAU teammates in Luezinger and Seagreaves.
“It’s always good to beat them,” he said. “We’ve got some friendly competition going.”
The 6-6 Seagreaves, a University of Wisconsin football commit, led Monroe with 25 points, the same number he scored in the first meeting. Leuzinger had 14. Both have more than 1,000 points in their careers, and Seagreaves became the Cheesemakers' career rebounding leader in a win over Freeport (Ill.) on Dec. 31.
According to DeForest coach Craig Weisbrod, the only difference between the two meetings was that the Cheesemakers shot it better this time around, going 27-of-46 (58%) compared with 25-of-63 (39.9%) in the first meeting. He also thought his team did a good job surviving foul trouble.
That, “and other guys stepped up when Max maybe didn’t shoot it unbelievably — he’s been shooting it pretty well,” Craig Weisbrod said. “I just really liked that there was a lot of fight in the dog.”
Waunakee finds a way
There’s no mistaking how Mount Horeb has been a perennial contender for the league championship over the last decade-plus: The Vikings are stingy on defense.
Saturday was no different.
But Waunakee (12-5, 6-2 Badger East), third in the East behind Milton (7-1) and DeForest (6-1), had the right answers in crunch time.
Following Drew Lavold’s 3-pointer with 3:35 remaining that gave the Warriors a 37-36 lead, 6-8 senior Joey Fuhremann drove from the left wing and flushed home a two-handed dunk to make it 39-36.
“I heard my coach in the background saying, ‘Joe, keep it,’ and that’s exactly what I did,” Fuhremann said of exploding to the hoop.
He added a put-back with 1:05 remaining to make it 41-36 and Mount Horeb couldn’t rally after that.
Warriors senior guard Aidan Driscoll knocked down five 3s.
But the Vikings' loss does little to tarnish what has been, according to coach Todd Nesheim, “a fantastic start” to the year.
The Vikings were picked by the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook to take last in the four-team Southwest pod but are 4-2 in the West so far behind league-leading Monroe (7-0).
The Vikings' start hasn't surprised MacKenzie.
“No,” he said. “They always compete. That’s just who they are."
And they’re doing it with defense.
“They’re tough,” said Fuhremann, who had 10 points. “They’re a physical team. It was a good test for us.”
Watch out for Edgewood
Don’t look at the Crusaders’ record. It’s not indicative of the kind of team they are heading into the second half.
They have lost four games of their nine games by three points or fewer: an early season 57-56 loss to Monona Grove, and January losses to Oregon (65-62), Monroe (52-50) and Lakeside Lutheran (62-59).
But Saturday they won in mostly convincing fashion, 60-47 over Beaver Dam to record their second straight victory after beating McFarland 64-58 Wednesday at the Milwaukee Bucks' Fiserv Forum.
The key has been that they’re no longer disjointed. Coach Chris Zwettler missed the first two weeks with COVID-19 and the team also fell ill in December. They're healthy now.
“We just have never had a chance to really start to put things together,” Zwettler said. “We knew we’d be OK, we just got off to a rough start.”
Led by a balanced attack Saturday — 6-3 junior forward Lucas Cose had 16 points and 6-2 senior guard Clay Krantz had 11, two of 12 Crusaders to score — they improved to 5-9 on the campaign.
“I really like where we’ve been trending, I’ve been liking where we’ve been trending since we got back from Christmas,” Zwettler said. “Practices have been energetic, and we’ve been able to get to know each other and learn how to play with each other.”
Beaver Dam turning the corner?
It’s been a rocky month for the Golden Beavers, who have lost six straight since a 55-37 victory Dec. 16 over Sauk Prairie, including twice to Top 10 teams in the state.
But after trailing 40-16 at halftime and rallying to get within 48-40 with 4:05 to play, the Golden Beavers are hoping that even in defeat they may have found a jumping-off point to the second half of the season.
“It just kind of snowballed on us again. I challenged our guys at halftime, and I’m really happy with the way we responded,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said. “Hopefully that’s a chance for us to have a little bit of a turning point.
“Our effort, our energy — our guys could have just called it a game and maybe called it a year, and we didn’t do that. So I’m really, really happy about that. I think that’s a good sign.”
Why being 'in a pretty good spot' statistically against Watertown didn't equal victory for Beaver Dam
Ty Bunkoske had 16 points, Brady Helbing 15 and Camron Mendoza eight, but the Golden Beavers couldn’t find much scoring from anywhere else on the day.
Campion spreads the wealth
Milton’s Jack Campion started his career Nov. 23, 2018, at the Fiserv Forum, scoring 18 points in a season-opening loss to Burlington.
So it was only fitting that it was there where the 5-11 senior guard became the Red Hawks’ all-time leading scorer, passing 1976 graduate Richie Rusch (1,298 points) by scoring 21 in a 71-50 win over West Allis Hale on Dec. 18.
Campion said it really dawned on him how long that record had stood — 46 years — when Rusch and some other players from that era were present for a ceremony recognizing Campion during Milton’s game against Fort Atkinson on Jan. 6 — the Red Hawks’ first home game since he broke the mark.
“Seeing those guys, I was like, ‘Wow, it’s been awhile,’” Campion said. “I didn’t realize how long ago it was, so it’s definitely special.”
Rusch told the Janesville Gazette prior to the ceremony that he was surprised his mark stood as long as it did, given how dramatically basketball has changed over the last half-century.
“It’s a different era now with the 3-point shot,” he said. “Back in my day, you couldn’t dunk and we didn’t have the 3-point shot.”
Campion added to his career total, now at 1,423, with 15 points in Friday night’s 73-44 win over Sauk Prairie — the 10th straight victory for the Red Hawks, ranked sixth in the Division 2 coaches poll. Campion, who averaged 7.2 assists entering the game, added eight.
This and that
The first six games of the weekend prior to Mount Horeb vs. Waunakee and Deforest vs. Monroe were decided by an average margin of 19 points. … The DeForest vs. Monroe game got moved up from 7:20 p.m. to 5:40 p.m. in order to accommodate the Packers playoff game that started at 7:15 p.m. That game was played in DeForest’s new gym and the Waunakee vs. Mount Horeb game, which started a little bit before the scheduled start time of 5:40, was moved to the old South gym so that two games could be played at once. … Oregon’s Ryne Panzer had 28 points in the Panthers’ 75-55 win over Watertown, the second-most by an individual on the weekend behind Weisbrod’s 29. Only five players across the eight games scored 20 or more points. ... Sauk Prairie coach Sean McGann (UW-Stevens Point) and Milton coach Alex Olson (UW-Oshkosh) were college rivals in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. … Like last weekend at the girls Badger Challenge in Monroe, the event provided an opportunity for fans to donate to charities picked by each of the teams. The charities benefitting from the donations are United Way of Dodge County (picked by Beaver Dam), the Baraboo Homeless Shelter (Baraboo), United Way of Dane County (DeForest, Edgewood, Monona Grove and Oregon), United Way of Green County (Monroe), United Way of Jefferson County (Fort Atkinson), United Way of Portage (Portage), Project 16:49 (Milton), Neighbors Helping Neighbors (Mount Horeb), VFW Post 1916 (Reedsburg), 6:8 Inc. (Sauk Prairie), Stoughton Area Community Foundation (Stoughton) and the Watertown Humane Society (Watertown).
