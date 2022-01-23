6 observations from boys basketball action at the Badger Challenge this weekend

This and that

The first six games of the weekend prior to Mount Horeb vs. Waunakee and Deforest vs. Monroe were decided by an average margin of 19 points. … The DeForest vs. Monroe game got moved up from 7:20 p.m. to 5:40 p.m. in order to accommodate the Packers playoff game that started at 7:15 p.m. That game was played in DeForest’s new gym and the Waunakee vs. Mount Horeb game, which started a little bit before the scheduled start time of 5:40, was moved to the old South gym so that two games could be played at once. … Oregon’s Ryne Panzer had 28 points in the Panthers’ 75-55 win over Watertown, the second-most by an individual on the weekend behind Weisbrod’s 29. Only five players across the eight games scored 20 or more points. ... Sauk Prairie coach Sean McGann (UW-Stevens Point) and Milton coach Alex Olson (UW-Oshkosh) were college rivals in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. … Like last weekend at the girls Badger Challenge in Monroe, the event provided an opportunity for fans to donate to charities picked by each of the teams. The charities benefitting from the donations are United Way of Dodge County (picked by Beaver Dam), the Baraboo Homeless Shelter (Baraboo), United Way of Dane County (DeForest, Edgewood, Monona Grove and Oregon), United Way of Green County (Monroe), United Way of Jefferson County (Fort Atkinson), United Way of Portage (Portage), Project 16:49 (Milton), Neighbors Helping Neighbors (Mount Horeb), VFW Post 1916 (Reedsburg), 6:8 Inc. (Sauk Prairie), Stoughton Area Community Foundation (Stoughton) and the Watertown Humane Society (Watertown).