6 things that stood out from Saturday's boys basketball Badger Challenge

MOUNT HOREB — The final two games of the Badger Conference Challenge went to overtime sessions and brought the second day of the boys basketball event to a rousing conclusion.

Waunakee junior guard Jake Bova scored on a drive with 4.8 seconds left for the go-ahead basket as the Warriors pulled out a 73-69 double-overtime victory over Madison Edgewood on Saturday night at Mount Horeb High School.

“We did just enough to get it done,” Waunakee coach Dana MacKenzie said. “It was a good win. I thought it was two good teams to end the Badger Challenge.”

In the game prior to that, Monona Grove scored the first eight points of overtime and warded off Sauk Prairie 72-65.

The Monona Grove-Sauk Prairie game followed Mount Horeb’s 77-52 victory over Beaver Dam. In the other games earlier Saturday, Fort Atkinson defeated Baraboo 64-55; Monroe edged Watertown 53-50; and Milton defeated Reedsburg 68-43.

Here are six things that stood out Saturday:

Waunakee rallies

Waunakee (10-4), the Northeast Division’s top seed for the Badger Challenge, wound up with a little slice of heaven in the event’s final game against Edgewood.

Running a play called “Slice,” the 6-foot-3 Bova drove the lane and scored to give the Warriors a 71-69 lead in the second overtime.

“We ran 'Slice' to get the clock down to 8 seconds,” said Bova, who had 16 points. “Then with 8 seconds, I took the layup. It was a ball screen at the top of the key. I just went to the rim and shot-faked, and it went in. Oh, my gosh, it (felt) good. I’m just happy. Everyone played hard.”

Said MacKenzie: “We ran a set for Jake to make a play. Man, what a great shot-fake and finish.”

Waunakee junior Keaton Frisch’s three-point play after scoring on a putback and drawing a foul tied the game at 69-all with 1 minute, 43 seconds left. The 6-7 Frisch wound up with 21 points.

Senior Devin Johnson added 15 points, including two free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining in the second overtime, and sophomore Kaden MacKenzie, the coach’s son, had 13 points.

The Warriors rallied from a 31-26 halftime deficit and had a 53-44 lead with 4:24 left in regulation, before Edgewood battled back. Dana MacKenzie said his team didn’t turn over the ball as much as it did in the first half, which kept the Crusaders from getting their transition game going in the second half.

One-two punch

Edgewood senior guard Al Deang had a spectacular one-handed dunk in the second half, soared to steal a pass with 1:01 left in the first overtime and made two free throws to tie the game at 66 with 9.2 seconds left in the first overtime.

Then after Bova’s basket in the second overtime, Deang made a half-court shot that would have given the Crusaders (9-5) the lead. But he was called for a double dribble right before that.

“I was just saying 'Hallelujah,'" Bova said. “That was lucky. I was like, 'Oh, my gosh.’ That was crazy.”

The 6-3 Deang scored 23 points and Lucas Shulla Cose, a 6-4 senior guard, added 22 points for Edgewood, the Southwest Division’s No. 1 seed.

“Al and Lucas are special,” first-year Edgewood coach Reggie Patterson said. “They are two special kids.”

Patterson credited Waunakee’s defense with slowing the Crusaders.

“Waunakee is a really good ball club,” Patterson said. “They were trying to keep us out of our transition game and they did a good job of that.”

An early statement in OT

Monona Grove (11-3), which won six games last season, continued its resurgence.

Silver Eagles senior Max Weise and junior Isaiah Erb made 3-point shots and Erb converted two free throws as Monona Grove, the Southeast Division’s second seed, opened overtime with an 8-0 run in the 72-65 victory over Sauk Prairie.

“The start in the overtime was huge,” Monona Grove coach Dan Zweifel said.

Erb’s performance also was eye-catching, due to the salmon-colored shoes he wore.

“I tell the guys that if you are going to wear that color shoes, you better be a pretty good player because everyone is going to know who you are,” Zweifel said with a laugh.

The Silver Eagles used their defense to rally from a 56-50 deficit with 5:56 left in the second half.

“Our defense in overtime and the very last part of the game was the difference for us tonight,” Zweifel said.

Junior guard Emmett Toijala, son of Monona Grove longtime assistant Mark Toijala, scored 22 points. Erb had 19 and Weise added 11 for the Silver Eagles.

The Silver Eagles’ guard play is led by Emmett Toijala and Erb, who are both left-handed.

“You don’t see that very often,” Zweifel said. “Emmett had a really nice game today. He really attacked the basket and finished around the basket. (Erb) started out hot and then he came through in the overtime.”

Difficult loss

Sauk Prairie (9-5), the Northwest Division’s second seed, tightened its defense and rallied from a 33-28 halftime deficit against Monona Grove.

The Eagles came out of halftime with a 7-0 run, all the points scored by senior forward Corbin Wardrop, who wound up with 11 points.

But they weren’t able to hold onto the six-point lead with 5:56 left and went to overtime tied at 58-all after Wardrop’s 3-point shot missed from the right wing at the end of the second half.

“I’m really proud of our guys and how we battled back,” Sauk Prairie coach Sean McGann said. “I told the guys, 'If that shot goes in at the end, we are feeling awesome about our performance.’”

Instead, the Eagles didn’t have that upbeat feeling because of the close defeat.

“I’m losing my hair,” McGann said. “It’s just hard. We worked so hard to get back in that position.”

Senior guard Devin Kerska led Sauk Prairie with 22 points. Senior guard Carson Brickl made four 3-point shots and scored 16 points.

“He’s earned those big moments, just through his preparation,” McGann said about Brickl. “We trust him to hit those shots.”

Firing on all cylinders

Mount Horeb found open looks from beyond the arc multiple times against Beaver Dam, making nine during its 77-52 victory.

“They got going pretty early,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said. “Defensively, we just weren’t real good the first half, and they took advantage of it and shot the lights out in the first half.”

Said Mount Horeb coach Todd Nesheim: “When we shoot the ball like that, we’re going to be tough to beat. We’ve beaten three or four ranked teams and we’ve shot well in those games.”

Senior Rocco Richie, who made four of his five triples during the first half, led the Vikings with a game-high 26 points.

“I was super confident,” he said. “Every time I got the ball, I’ve got to be confident when I shoot it."

Richie scored 18 points to help the Vikings go into halftime with a 47-27 lead.

“They’re also a big shooting team,” Richie said. “They probably know that watching all of our games. We knew we could spread them out and get a lot of drives and kicks, which we did and it worked very well.”

Mount Horeb freshman Josh Manchester came off the bench to give the Vikings a spark, scoring 15 points — six of which were from 3-point range.

“I know my role and I know I need to come in and spark us every game,” Manchester said. “Whether it’s passing or on the defensive end, I’m happy to do anything.”

The way the Vikings were shooting the ball helped their confidence as they had lost two close contests recently. The Vikings fell 81-76 to Oregon on Jan. 10 and 67-65 to McFarland on Jan. 17.

“We struggled the last few games,” Manchester said. “We hadn’t been shooting like we knew we could. It was great to see Rocco shoot like he had. It was great to see him play well.”

Stymied by Vikings

The Golden Beavers had trouble finding the basket against the Vikings.

“That was our first key of the game tonight,” Nesheim said of Beaver Dam’s offense. “We’re a pack defensive team, so we’re in the gaps. We knew if they were able to get penetration and kick outs, they’re a team that can really shoot the ball. Our focus was gap help, take away penetration before it happens and then movements is just a lot easier.”

Beaver Dam junior JT Kaul finished with a team-high 13 points while Richie guarded him. Kaul, who according to WisSports.net had 35 3-pointers entering play, was held to three triples by the Vikings.

“He had (35) 3s on the season, so when we were seeing him, we knew he was going to be a big shooter,” Richie said. “He had an off game today. He’s a good player. He’s very good at getting open. I just had to make sure I had a hand up every time.”

Nesheim said it was pleasing to see the Vikings do well with some trapping of Beaver Dam players. Mount Horeb held Beaver Dam junior Camron Mendoza and Jack Jens to 11 points apiece.

Ladron was happy with his team’s second-half performance, which was led by Kaul, who scored 10 of his 13 points.

“I thought our intensity level was better in the second half,” Ladron said. “Offensively, we were fine — we had a hard time knocking down shots. We got some really good looks against a team that really defends really well.”