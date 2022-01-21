A clash of ranked foes and a player chasing 2,000 points highlight boys Trailways midseason event

The Bluejays next five games are on the road, so the home cooking Friday should be more than welcome ahead of a stretch of games that will determine if their conference title contenders or pretenders.

Pardeeville vs. Deerfield, 4:30 p.m. Saturday

The most intriguing game other than Randolph vs. Oakfield pits the Bulldogs against the Demons in a contest that features arguably the best all-around player in the league in the Bulldogs’ Derek Lindert and two teams that are sleepers in the conference title picture.

The Bulldogs (10-4 overall) are in second in the West at 6-1 and simply need to avoid slipping up between now and Feb. 10 to enjoy a rematch with Randolph that could ultimatel make for a two-way tie for the West championship.

Deerfield, on the other hand, leads the South at 5-0 and is 9-4 overall. The Demons are led by Cal Fisher (18.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg) and 6-4 Dayton Lasack (13.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg).

Opposing them on the Bulldogs side is Lindert, who’s averaging 25.4 ppg and has 1,729 for his career in his quest to be among the top 50 scorers in state history.

He’s also averaging 8.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.8 steals per contest.