A clash of ranked foes and a player chasing 2,000 points highlight boys Trailways midseason event

Last weekend, the girls basketball teams in the Trailways Conference locked horns in the league’s inaugural Midseason Challenge.
This weekend, it’s the boys turn.
And just like was the case with the girls, there are plenty of intriguing match-ups and reasons to pay attention.
The following is a brief look at the match-ups, which all take place at Fall River High School with the exception of Randolph vs. Oakfield being played at Randolph High School and Lourdes Academy vs. Johnson Creek being played at Creek.
Randolph vs. Oakfield, 3 p.m. Saturday
Just like was the case at the girls Midseason Crossover, the marquee match-up at the boys event also pits the Rockets against the Oaks.
And also like was the case with the girls, both sides are ranked — Randolph No. 4 in the Division 5 coaches poll and Oakfield No. 8.
The Oaks (10-2 overall), leaders of the Trailways East at 5-0, haven’t lost since dropping a pair back-to-back against Living Word Lutheran on Dec. 29 and Winnebago Lutheran on Jan. 3. The Rockets (11-2), leaders of the West at 7-0, also suffered their only two losses of the year in consecutive fashion, to Waunakee on Dec. 18 and Green Bay Notre Dame five days later.
Sam Grieger is the Rockets most dynamic threat, with the 6-foot-4 guard putting up 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game. All are team bests but rebounds, a category spearheaded by double-double machine Travis Alvin (17.5 ppg, 11.2 rpg), a 6-6 forward with broad shoulders and a wide frame whose college future is most likely in football.
Grant Bass (15.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg) and Bart Bijl (11.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg) are the Oaks go-to guys.
Lourdes Academy vs. Johnson Creek, 6 p.m. Friday
The Red Knights (8-4), second place in the East at 5-1, have been in and out of the rankings this year, and at the moment they’re on the right side of the cut line, No. 10 in Div. 5.
The Bluejays, meantime, are 10-4 overall and tied for third in the South at 4-1. A win in this contest could be a jumping off point for a strong second half to the campaign.
Lourdes is led by the three-headed monster of Dominic Kane (14.5 ppg), Malith Liabwell (14.3 ppg) and Jack Seibold (11.8 ppg) but opponents are wise to avoid sleeping on Thomas Derleth, who is averaging a modest 5.7 ppg in six games but is the Red Knights leading rebounder at 7.2 per game.
Logan Sullivan, the league’s second-leading scorer at 18.9 points per game, is a 6-3 senior wing who plays bigger than his height, averaging 11.4 rpg.
The Bluejays next five games are on the road, so the home cooking Friday should be more than welcome ahead of a stretch of games that will determine if their conference title contenders or pretenders.
Pardeeville vs. Deerfield, 4:30 p.m. Saturday
The most intriguing game other than Randolph vs. Oakfield pits the Bulldogs against the Demons in a contest that features arguably the best all-around player in the league in the Bulldogs’ Derek Lindert and two teams that are sleepers in the conference title picture.
The Bulldogs (10-4 overall) are in second in the West at 6-1 and simply need to avoid slipping up between now and Feb. 10 to enjoy a rematch with Randolph that could ultimatel make for a two-way tie for the West championship.
Deerfield, on the other hand, leads the South at 5-0 and is 9-4 overall. The Demons are led by Cal Fisher (18.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg) and 6-4 Dayton Lasack (13.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg).
Opposing them on the Bulldogs side is Lindert, who’s averaging 25.4 ppg and has 1,729 for his career in his quest to be among the top 50 scorers in state history.
He’s also averaging 8.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.8 steals per contest.
Princeton/Green Lake vs. Hustisford, 3 p.m. Saturday
The Falcons (8-3 overall), the defending Division 5 state champions who are currently third in the East at 4-1, have fallen out of the rankings but remain as dangerous as ever thanks to Gavin Thimm and a versatile core around him.
The Tiger Sharks, meantime, are 9-6 overall and riding in third place in the West at 5-2. While probably out of the league title picture because of how strong Randolph is, the Tiger Sharks, led by a trio of players scoring in double-figures including Ethan Reilly (10.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg), remain one of the Trailways better squads this season.
Thimm leads the East in scoring at 22.2 ppg and is averaging 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Fall River vs. Central Wis. Christian, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
At 5-4 and fourth in the East with a 3-2 mark, the Crusaders lack a signature win.
But they did give Lourdes all it could handle in a 56-49 win for the Red Knights on Jan. 13 and were within striking distance most of the way in a 53-41 loss to Husty on Dec. 14.
And they did beat P/GL 57-50 on Jan. 11.
Will Syens is CWC’s ringleader at 19.0 ppg but Cade Vlietstra (10.4 ppg) is also scoring in double figures.
The Pirates, meantime, have been the definition of average this year, with a 7-7 overall record and currently in a tie for fourth in the West at 3-4.
Colin Vieth (16.8 ppg) and Clay Blevins (16.4 ppg) lead the Pirates ship in scoring and Vieth is putting up almost a double-double a night as he also averages 8.6 rebounds per game.
Together they also combine for 3.8 steals a contest.
Palmyra-Eagle vs. Rio, noon Saturday
The Panthers are currently 2-11 overall and in the cellar in the South at 1-5 while the Vikings have struggled equally as much at 3-11 overall and 1-6 in the West.
Williams Bay vs. Cambria-Friesland, 10:30 a.m. Saturday
At 7-5 overall, the Bulldogs, second in the South at 4-1, are no pushover.
They’re led by Henry Mannelli (12.9 ppg) and Owen King (12.7 ppg), who are also tops on the team in rebounding at 7.0 and 6.0, respectively.
The Hilltoppers also are no pushover, sporting a 7-6 overall mark and tied for fourth in the West at 3-4.
They’re go-to players have been Owen Jones (13.0 ppg), Parker Quade (12.0 ppg) and Kevin Papp (11.6 ppg).
Parkview vs. Markesan, 8:30 p.m. Friday
The Hornets are another middle-of-the-pack squad, with a 7-7 overall record and 3-4 mark in the West.
They’re a defensive-minded bunch led by Austin Grams (10.9 ppg, 6.9 rpg).
The Vikings are in a similar spot, sporting a 5-7 mark and a 2-4 mark in South play.
Horicon vs. Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, 9 a.m. Saturday
The Marshmen (6-7, 3-4 East) and Challengers (7-2, 3-1 South) kick off Saturday with some breakfast ball in a game that boasts the South’s leading scorer in Abundant Life/St. Ambrose Colin Young (19.8 ppg).
Valley Christian vs. Country Day, 7 p.m. Friday
The Warriors are 2-8 overall and 1-5 in the East and will try and up that mark in a contest with the winless Prairie Hawks (0-10, 0-6 South).
Wayland Academy vs. Palmyra-Eagle, 5:30 p.m. Friday
The Big Red are just 0-2 overall and 0-2 in league play in large part because of COVID-19 protocols and the fact students at Wayland are gone from mid-December until early January.
The Panthers are playing two games on the weekend because of the league’s uneven number of teams — with 23 teams, one team needs to play twice in order to allow every other to have a game, otherwise there would be 11 match-ups and one team left out.
Montello vs. Dodgeland, 4 p.m. Friday
The weekend kicks off with the Hilltoppers from the West (1-11, 0-7) and Trojans from the East (1-10, 0-6).
