A recent Pardeeville grad was selected to two All-Star games, allowing him to reconnect with friends

WISCONSIN DELLS — Many high school athletes take up multiple sports, but what separated Derek Lindert from others was he was very good and earned All-Star game selections in multiple sports.

The recent Pardeeville grad has considered playing both basketball and football collegiately. He heads to UW-Eau Claire for basketball after adding track and field duties for the Bulldogs in the spring.

“I’ve really thought about it and I know a couple kids on the UW-Eau Claire football team and they want me to play, too,” Lindert said. “But I know it would be a lot because they overlap, and if they didn’t overlap I definitely would. But I definitely considered it.”

He checked off the basketball portion of his All-Star events on Thursday, scoring 11 points as part of a balanced attack in his team’s 99-96 victory in the Division 4 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Game on Thursday at JustAgame Fieldhouse.

“I think it’s just crazy how well our team got along,” he said. “We didn’t really care who scored, we really just wanted to win and have fun. It was really a blast.”

While it was an opportunity to showcase his skills against the state’s best, most importantly to Lindert, it was an opportunity to reconnect with friends he seldom got to see on the hardwood.

As part of the Randolph Roberts AAU team, Lindert played alongside five other All-Star selections, including Division 4 Red teammate Craig Ward, of Marshall. Ward, as well as Laconia’s Dakota Deich, were later additions to the group as they joined longtime teammates Adon Saylor (Mauston), Sam Grieger (Randolph) and Jack Fritz (Columbus).

“It was really sweet. We all talked at the banquet and the four of us got a picture. We didn’t get to play against each other, but it was really cool that all six of us made it here,” Lindert said.

An accomplished prep career got Lindert on the Blugolds’ radar. He’s Pardeeville’s all-time leading scorer, the 47th player in state history to score 2,000 points, a four-time all-conference selection — including two Player of the Year nods — and was first team All-State.

Scrimmaging teams from Divisions 5 and 2, the latter of which featured Northern Michigan commits Max Weisbrod and Devon Fielding of DeForest and La Crosse Central, respectively.

“They were both really good teams and it was super cool, especially Division 2 because they’re all high-level players,” Lindert said.

His time in Wisconsin Dells put an end to a decorated high school basketball career. The 6-foot-1 guard will take to the gridiron in two weeks to wrap up his football career, at least at the prep level.

He heads to UW-Whitewater to practice with the South team beginning July 11 leading into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small School All-Star Game on July 16 at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

