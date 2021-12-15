Almost perfect timing: Pardeeville boys basketball hits Fiserv Forum but comes up short to Marshall

MILWAUKEE — Often in life, the biggest key to everything is timing.
When Pardeeville high school boys basketball coach Chris Lindert contacted the Milwaukee Bucks about participating in their Prep Series, in which high school teams take the Bucks’ home court at Fiserv Forum, he knew timing was going to be the biggest hurdle.
“The time has to work, the opponent has to work and a lot of things have to come together,” Lindert said.
Everything came together for the Bulldogs, except on the scoreboard, on Wednesday as Pardeeville suffered a 66-47 loss to Marshall in a non-conference game at Fiserv Forum. Senior Derek Lindert scored a team-high 21 points in the Bulldogs’ second loss against a ranked opponent this season.
“It’s good and it’s a good experience for the kids to get to play at Fiserv Forum. We would have liked a better outcome, but I think we played well in the first half,” Chris Lindert said. “The second half we might have lost our legs a little bit; we had a tough game last night but we were just hoping for a good day.”
Trying to play at Fiserv Forum was nothing new to Chris Lindert this season as he admitted he often looks into the venture, something similar to what the Brewers do at American Family Field. He then found an interested opponent in the Cardinals before checking off the final requirement, selling a specific number of tickets for the night’s game against the Indiana Pacers.
The Bulldogs faithful came through big time in that regard.
“We had a lot of students, of course a day off of school doesn’t hurt,” Chris Lindert said with a chuckle. “But also a lot of parents and adults come, even some adults who don’t have kids playing came out to watch.
“Pardeeville is pretty good and has always had good support; if you put a good product out there, they’re going to support it.”
The Cardinals did their part as well to create a fun atmosphere between two teams both off to good starts this season. Pardeeville entered at 4-1 with its lone loss to defending WIAA Division 5 state champion Hustisford, ranked fourth in the latest WisSports.net coaches poll, by a slim margin, 44-39 on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals, ranked sixth in Div. 4, entered undefeated and they showed they’re worthy of that billing after pulling away in the second half. The teams traded punches in the opening 18 minutes with Marshall taking a 28-26 lead into the break.
The Dawgs scored first out of halftime on a Derek Lindert mid-range jumper that knotted things at 28, but it didn’t stay that way for long. Marshall answered with a 20-4 run over the next seven minutes to seize a 48-32 lead with 9 minutes, 37 seconds left to play.
Senior Reed Truschinski scored six of his 22 points during the spurt while senior Craig Ward, who tallied a game-high 25, added one of his four 3-pointers to swing momentum decidedly Marshall’s way.
“I thought we were pretty competitive in the first half. We played pretty well and they made some adjustments and we didn’t adjust to their adjustments, I don’t think, in the second half as well,” Chris Lindert said.
In Lindert’s mind, the biggest key to the shift was the increased defensive pressure from the Cardinals (7-0) as well as the success of Truschinski and senior Michael Lutz, Marshall’s pair of 6-foot-5 forwards.
“I think their pressure, they cranked it up a little bit,” Chris Lindert said. “They got a little more physical on their pressure and were able to keep the ball out of Derek’s hands and force some other people to handle it. That probably created some more turnovers than we usually have.
“Their bigs are very athletic and our bigs aren’t really big and not really athletic, they’re a little stouter. They did give us some problems.”
To their credit, the Bulldogs (4-2) didn’t fold up the tent. Pardeeville kept fighting despite the lead growing to as many as 20, clawing within 14 twice down the stretch on layups by Derek Lindert and senior Ben Palen, but it couldn’t spark a late rally attempt.
Senior Devin Seth added six points for the Bulldogs, while no other Pardeeville player scored more than four points.
Despite coming out on the short end, Chris Lindert knows how special the experience is for the Bulldogs, and just how beneficial another game against a quality opponent can be. Especially with rival and fellow Trailways West Conference title contender Randolph, the top-ranked team in Div. 5, coming to town Friday.
“It helps us and I’m a believer that if you play good competition during the regular season, it’s only going to help you, it’s not going to hurt you,” he said. “I’m feeling good and our kids just have to get rested up and ready for Randolph.”
Marshall 28 38 — 66
Pardeeville 26 21 — 47
MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Siedschlag 1 0-0 2, Lutz 5 0-0 10, Ward 8 5-5 25, Hornby 0 2-2 2, Denniston 1 0-0 3, Grady 0 2-2 2, Truschinski 8 6-7 22. Totals 23 15-16 66.
PARDEEVILLE — Lancelle 2 0-0 4, Jenatscheck 1 0-1 2, Seth 3 0-1 6, Guenther 2 0-0 4, Haseleu 1 2-2 4, Lindert 10 0-1 21, Palen 1 1-2 3, Pargman 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 4-9 47.
3-point goals — M 5 (Ward 4, Denniston 1), P 1 (Lindert). Total fouls — M 16, P 14.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.