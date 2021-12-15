Almost perfect timing: Pardeeville boys basketball hits Fiserv Forum but comes up short to Marshall

MILWAUKEE — Often in life, the biggest key to everything is timing.

When Pardeeville high school boys basketball coach Chris Lindert contacted the Milwaukee Bucks about participating in their Prep Series, in which high school teams take the Bucks’ home court at Fiserv Forum, he knew timing was going to be the biggest hurdle.

“The time has to work, the opponent has to work and a lot of things have to come together,” Lindert said.

Everything came together for the Bulldogs, except on the scoreboard, on Wednesday as Pardeeville suffered a 66-47 loss to Marshall in a non-conference game at Fiserv Forum. Senior Derek Lindert scored a team-high 21 points in the Bulldogs’ second loss against a ranked opponent this season.

“It’s good and it’s a good experience for the kids to get to play at Fiserv Forum. We would have liked a better outcome, but I think we played well in the first half,” Chris Lindert said. “The second half we might have lost our legs a little bit; we had a tough game last night but we were just hoping for a good day.”