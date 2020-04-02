ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ben Emler, Columbus

What will you remember the most about this basketball season? The bond that my teammates and I shared and the feeling of winning regionals at home with them.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Work hard and have fun while you do it.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A private island and a new car

What are three words that describe you? Competitive, tall, and determined.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Shaquille O’Neal.

Post high school plans: Attend UW-Platteville to study business and play for the Pioneers men’s basketball team.

Role models: My parents, grandparents, and all of my high school coaches.

What songs do you listen to before a game? “Can’t Stop” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, “The Box” by Roddy Ricch, and “Jet Lag” by A$AP Ferg.

Pre-game meal: A ham and turkey sandwich.

Game-day routine: Eat a ham and turkey sandwich, play NBA 2K, and then get to the gym early.

