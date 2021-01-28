ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Benn Mckean, CWC

What has sports done for you to grow as a person? It has made me develop, physically. When I was a freshman I was about 5-foot-8 and 90 pounds, but now I’m 6-2 and 80 pounds heavier. I started working out and caring more about my body because of sports. More importantly, it has helped me become a better Christian and man. In sports, you deal with a lot of adversity and go through a lot. The tough times has helped me become a leader and the good times have made it all better. Sports have shaped my character as I have grown and am transitioning from adolescence to young adulthood. When I was a freshman and you told me I’d be a captain starting on the varsity basketball team my senior year, I would’ve called you crazy. God has blessed me through sports in many ways.