ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Benn Mckean, CWC

Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Soccer, basketball and track.
Most memorable sports moment: Scoring 40 points in a JV basketball game my sophomore season.
Game-day superstition: I never go home in between school and the game on game days.
Nickname: Air Mckean.
Favorite sport: Basketball.
Favorite sports team: Packers.
Favorite athlete(s): Lebron James.
Favorite movie: “Outer Banks.”
Favorite book: “The Lord of the Rings.”
Favorite food: Watermelon.
Favorite restaurant: Culvers.
Dream vacation: Hawaii.
Cats or dogs: Cats.
Favorite team to face: Cambria-Friesland.
Why do you like playing in sports? I love playing sports because it gives me an outlet to the drama and stress of my everyday life. I also like to be able to play fun in games with my friends and make amazing memories with my teammates.
What has sports done for you to grow as a person? It has made me develop, physically. When I was a freshman I was about 5-foot-8 and 90 pounds, but now I’m 6-2 and 80 pounds heavier. I started working out and caring more about my body because of sports. More importantly, it has helped me become a better Christian and man. In sports, you deal with a lot of adversity and go through a lot. The tough times has helped me become a leader and the good times have made it all better. Sports have shaped my character as I have grown and am transitioning from adolescence to young adulthood. When I was a freshman and you told me I’d be a captain starting on the varsity basketball team my senior year, I would’ve called you crazy. God has blessed me through sports in many ways.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Get in the weight room. You need to be strong and if you’re not, it immediately puts you at a disadvantage. Also, keep a thick skin and always have the drive to improve. The coaches don’t always say what you want to hear, but they are in the end trying to help you because they know you have potential. Put in the work when nobody is watching.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A Lamborghini, a house in the future, college, nice gifts for my family and friends, and I’d put the rest in a college fund for my kids someday.
What are three words that describe you? Strong, driven and kind.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Lebron James
Role models: my parents, Gregg Zonnefeld, my teachers, Jesus.
What songs do you listen to before a game? Anything that’ll hype me up and get me in the zone.
Pre-game meal: Whatever my teammates parents make for our team meal.
Game-day routine: Dress up for school, have a meal with my team after school, do homework in the cornerstone, talk to some friends, get on the bus, listen to music, watch the JV game, and go out and play.