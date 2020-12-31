ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Braxton Davis, Beaver Dam

Favorite team to face: Waunakee is always close and a challenge when we play them. I like the competition between the two teams.

Why do you like playing in sports? I like playing sports because it is fun to do. I love to be competitive, and through sports I can do that and stepping on the court the nervous energy has no feeling like it.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: My advice would be simply just keep working hard and grinding. You have to believe in yourself if you want to succeed

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would spend some money on college tuition. I would buy workout and basketball equipment.

What are three words that describe you? Funny, caring and tall.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Lebron James.

Role models: My parents, my older brother, and my family in general. Also my best friend Derek who helped me get into basketball.