ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brody Thimm, Hustisford

Favorite team to face: Horicon. We co-op in football and are good friends with a lot of them, so it’s always a fun game.

Why do you like playing in sports? I love the feeling sports give you. The team bonds and unforgettable moments are the best feelings in the world, and there’s nothing like it.

What has sports done for you to grow as a person? Sports have taught me nothing is given and I need to work hard to earn it. Sports also help me realize there is always room for improvement anywhere in life, and I should set goals to improve myself.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Don’t let anyone outwork you. Be the hardest working kid out there, and surround yourself with people who will help you achieve your goals.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A big house for my mom and siblings, a new truck, and I would give the rest to my little siblings to spend on what they want.

What are three words that describe you? Respectful, empathetic and determined.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Enterpreneur/businessman Gary Vaynerchuk.