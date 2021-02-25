ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brody Thimm, Hustisford

Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Basketball and baseball.
Most memorable sports moment: Winning back-to-back regional titles in basketball.
Game-day superstition: I have to have my game-day compression shorts.
Nickname: Brode.
Favorite sport: Baseball.
Favorite sports team: Milwaukee Bucks.
Favorite athlete(s): Dennis Rodman and Freddie Freeman.
Favorite movie: “Venom.”
Favorite book: “If These Walls Could Talk.”
Favorite food: Cereal.
Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.
Dream vacation: Deep sea fishing in Florida.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
How has season gone so far? The season is going great. We keep working hard and getting better and better every day. We are really working well as a unit and enjoying every moment of it.
Favorite team to face: Horicon. We co-op in football and are good friends with a lot of them, so it’s always a fun game.
Why do you like playing in sports? I love the feeling sports give you. The team bonds and unforgettable moments are the best feelings in the world, and there’s nothing like it.
What has sports done for you to grow as a person? Sports have taught me nothing is given and I need to work hard to earn it. Sports also help me realize there is always room for improvement anywhere in life, and I should set goals to improve myself.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Don’t let anyone outwork you. Be the hardest working kid out there, and surround yourself with people who will help you achieve your goals.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A big house for my mom and siblings, a new truck, and I would give the rest to my little siblings to spend on what they want.
What are three words that describe you? Respectful, empathetic and determined.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Enterpreneur/businessman Gary Vaynerchuk.
Role models: Mom, dad, coaches and past teammates.
What songs do you listen to before a game? “Pure Water” by Mustard and Migos, “Element” by Pop Smoke and “Teammate” by PHresher.
Pre-game meal: A sandwich and a Body Armor.
Game-day routine: Go to school, go home and have a pregame meal, hang with my teammates, listen to music and stretch right before the game.