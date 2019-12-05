Year in school: Senior.
Sports/activities: Baseball, basketball, cross Country, FFA, DECA, NHS, TLC, etc.
Most memorable sports moment: Playing in the state legion baseball tournament.
Game-day superstition: My grandma always texts me good luck before the game and for me to go see her after the game.
Nickname: “Wilks.”
Favorite sport: Baseball.
Favorite sports team: Milwaukee Bucks.
Favorite athletes: Christian Yelich, Pat Connaughton, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Favorite movie: “Step-Brothers.”
Favorite book: “The Closer.”
Favorite food: Pizza.
Favorite restaurant: Noodles & Company.
Dream vacation: Visit all the MLB stadiums with my Dad.
Cats or dogs: Dogs for sure.
Favorite team to play against: Waunakee and Portage.
Most underrated teammate: Broden Boschert
Team goals for season: Play in a sectional championship
My advice to young kids involved in sports: It’s important to be coachable and listen to what the coaches are saying, and not how they are saying it.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would give a ton to my family and help pay for my brothers’ college tuition, and then donate the rest to the school and charity.
What are three words that describe you? Funny, caring and smart.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Will Ferrell.
Why did you choose to attend University of Minnesota-Twin Cities? I grew up always wanting to go to a D1 school and be in that environment. Minneapolis has plenty of opportunities for my future career, which I like. I also like the big city feel, and it is not too far from home.
Role models: All the former high school athletes before me.
What songs do you listen to before a game? I usually start with country music and then listen to Meek Mill as the game gets closer.
Pre-game meal: I get a cheese pizza and Dr. Pepper from Subway before every game, and then get a Gatorade and some sort of candy at concessions right before.
Game-day routine: I usually walk in and out of the opposing team’s gym with headphones in because I like to stay focused at the task at hand and not worry about anything else.
