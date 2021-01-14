ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Evan Sharkey, Beaver Dam

Year in school: Junior.
Sports/Activities: Baseball, basketball and football.
Most memorable sports moment: Scoring 18 points in the first half in a Badger North Conference game against Reedsburg, my freshman season. .
Game-day superstition: I listen to music before each game.
Nickname: Shark.
Favorite sport: Baseball.
Favorite sports team: Green Bay Packers.
Favorite athlete(s): Professional athletes Mike Trout, Tyler Herro, Josh Jacobs.
Favorite movie: “Black Panther.”
Favorite book: “Gone” By Michael Grant.
Favorite food: Shrimp.
Favorite restaurant: Red Lobster.
Dream vacation: Go to the Dominican Republic.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
Favorite team to face: Waupun.
Why do you like playing in sports? I love the competitiveness that everyone brings.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Always keep believing in yourself.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would spend it on a new house, new car, shoes and clothes.
What are three words that describe you? athletic, competitive and passionate.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Aaron Rodgers.
Role models: RJ Shelton and my mom.
What songs do you listen to before a game? Dark Queen-Lil Uzi Vert, Milwaukee- DC The Don.
Pre-game meal: Steak and Cheese sub from subway.
Game-day routine: Wake up around 8, eat breakfast, take a shower, do my school work, eat lunch, do some more school work, get all my stuff ready for the game, go to a shootaround, eat supper, drive to the game, Win the game.