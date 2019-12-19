ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Isaac Eubanks, Wayland Academy

Year in school: Junior.
Sports/activities: Basketball, track and field, cello and golf.
Most memorable sports moment: Finding out that I made it to state for track after my race by my coach charging at me full of joy.
Game-day superstition: None.
Nickname: Big Meechie.
Favorite sport: Track and field.
Favorite sports team: Los Angeles Lakers.
Favorite athletes: Paul George, Usain Bolt and LeBron James.
Favorite movie: “Super Fly.”
Favorite book: “Wonder” by R.J Palacio.
Favorite food: Lasagna.
Favorite restaurant: Benihana.
Dream vacation: Bora Bora.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
Favorite team to play against: Oshkosh Lourdes.
Most underrated teammate: Elion Saliu.
Funniest teammate: Waddah Elgizooli.
Best dressed teammate: Luis Vaquilar.
Smartest teammate: Charles Eubanks.
Team goals for season: Build good team chemistry and have fun on the court.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: If you enjoy it, keep going at it, regardless if you’re “good” or not.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? My parents a house and invest into stocks.
What are three words that describe you? Hard working, motivated and funny.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Shaquille O’Neal.
Post high school plans: Attend college.
Role models: My Uncle Lump, parents and Jay-Z.
What songs do you listen to before a game? G herb: “Focused,” “Hood Cycle” and “Something.” Meek Mill: “Dreams and Nightmares,” “Stay Woke” and “We Ball.”
Pre-game meal: Banana and protein bar.
Game-day routine: Eat breakfast and get oatmeal and stay hydrated throughout the day.