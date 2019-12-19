ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Isaac Eubanks, Wayland Academy

Funniest teammate: Waddah Elgizooli.

Best dressed teammate: Luis Vaquilar.

Smartest teammate: Charles Eubanks.

Team goals for season: Build good team chemistry and have fun on the court.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: If you enjoy it, keep going at it, regardless if you’re “good” or not.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? My parents a house and invest into stocks.

What are three words that describe you? Hard working, motivated and funny.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Shaquille O’Neal.

Post high school plans: Attend college.

Role models: My Uncle Lump, parents and Jay-Z.

What songs do you listen to before a game? G herb: “Focused,” “Hood Cycle” and “Something.” Meek Mill: “Dreams and Nightmares,” “Stay Woke” and “We Ball.”