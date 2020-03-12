ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Joseph De Vries, Central Wisconsin Christian

How did this season shape out for CWC? We finished third in conference and had a 15-7 record overall. This is a huge step up from where we were two years ago, and I’m proud of all the work our team put into it.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Don’t quit, work hard.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? Boat, Polaris RZR and college tuition.

What are three words that describe you? Stupid, hardworking and tall.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Ronald Reagan.

Post high school plans: A four-year degree in environmental science.

Role models: My older brothers and parents.

What songs do you listen to before a game? "21 Savage" by A Lot featuring J. Cole.

Pre-game meal: Whatever the team is eating.

Game-day routine: Sleep, eat team meal, music with the boys in the locker room.

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.