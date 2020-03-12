ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Joseph De Vries, Central Wisconsin Christian

Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Basketball.
Most memorable sports moment: Beating Cambria-Friesland this season.
Game-day superstition: Always have to listen to music in the locker room.
Nickname: Tall Guy, Yung Money or Jody.
Favorite sport: Basketball.
Favorite sports team: Badgers basketball.
Favorite athletes: Frank Kaminsky or Jordy Nelson.
Favorite movie: "Star Wars."
Favorite book: Bible.
Favorite food: Philly cheese steaks.
Favorite restaurant: Milwaukee Burger Company.
You have free articles remaining.
Dream vacation: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Cats or dogs: Dogs, duh.
Favorite team to play against: Oakfield.
Hardest team to play against: Oshkosh Lourdes.
How did this season shape out for CWC? We finished third in conference and had a 15-7 record overall. This is a huge step up from where we were two years ago, and I’m proud of all the work our team put into it.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Don’t quit, work hard.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? Boat, Polaris RZR and college tuition.
What are three words that describe you? Stupid, hardworking and tall.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Ronald Reagan.
Post high school plans: A four-year degree in environmental science.
Role models: My older brothers and parents.
What songs do you listen to before a game? "21 Savage" by A Lot featuring J. Cole.
Pre-game meal: Whatever the team is eating.
Game-day routine: Sleep, eat team meal, music with the boys in the locker room.