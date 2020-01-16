ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Maxwell Vander Werff, Central Wisconsin Christian

Most underrated teammate: Caleb Slings.

Funniest teammate: Noah Cupery.

Best dressed teammate: Arent Venhuizen.

Smartest teammate: Will Synes.

Team goals for season: Get a home playoff game and compete for a regional championship.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Become a student of the game and play with passion.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would start off by paying off my parents house and setting some money aside for college, then I would probably spend the rest of the money on shoes.

What are three words that describe you? Competitive, outgoing and charismatic.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Magic Johnson.

Post high school plans: I will probably attend a four year college, but I am undecided on what for.

Role models: Mark Vander Werff and Gregg Zonnefeld.