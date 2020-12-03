ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Riley Westra, Central Wisconsin Christian

Why do you like playing in sports? I enjoy the competition and I like to have something to do after school.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Keep after it and work hard, but don’t let them control your life; remember family first.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I’d pay off family debt and then probably get a couple toys for myself; fast car, motorcycle and the like.

What are three words that describe you? Laid back, passionate, and easy going.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? If I could meet one person in my life it would be C.S. Lewis; I think he’s a wonderful writer and a great Christian.

Role models: My dad is without a doubt the biggest role model in my life; he always has been.

What songs do you listen to before a game? I like to listen to music that gets me going before a game and gets me in the mood to play hard.

Pre-game meal: Whatever really, I’m not picky, but I really love hot ham on a bun before a game.

Game-day routine: I wake up early eat a good breakfast and make sure I stay in a positive state of mind all day.

