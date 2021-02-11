ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Trent Ferris, Waupun

Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Baseball, basketball and soccer.
Most memorable sports moment: Beating Ripon in the regional final game.
Game-day superstition: I have to listen to “Digits” by Young Thug before every game.
Nickname: Diddy.
Favorite sport: Baseball.
Favorite sports team: Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers.
Favorite athlete(s): Giannis Antetokounkmpo and Kyler Murray.
Favorite movie: “Black Panther.”
Favorite book: “The Maze Runner” series.
Favorite food: Steak.
Favorite restaurant: Buffalo WIld Wings.
Dream vacation: The Bahamas.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
Favorite team to face: Laconia.
Why do you like playing in sports? I like the sportsmanship of the game, I get to play the sports I love with my friends, and the competition of the game.
What has sports done for you to grow as a person? Sports have taught me a lot of things over the years, Including being a team player, being unselfish, and leadership.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Sports don’t last forever, so while you’re playing them always remember to take advantage of the time you get and have fun while you’re at it.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would buy a nice house, car, and give some money to my parents.
What are three words that describe you? Funny, caring and trustworthy.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Michael Jordan.
Role models: My father.
What songs do you listen to before a game? “That’s it” by Future and Lil Uzi Vert, and “Digits” by Young Thug.
Pre-game meal: Subway.
Game-day routine: Go to school and learn things, come home and relax and eat and get ready for the game.