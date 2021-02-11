ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Trent Ferris, Waupun

What has sports done for you to grow as a person? Sports have taught me a lot of things over the years, Including being a team player, being unselfish, and leadership.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Sports don’t last forever, so while you’re playing them always remember to take advantage of the time you get and have fun while you’re at it.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would buy a nice house, car, and give some money to my parents.

What are three words that describe you? Funny, caring and trustworthy.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Michael Jordan.

Role models: My father.

What songs do you listen to before a game? “That’s it” by Future and Lil Uzi Vert, and “Digits” by Young Thug.

Pre-game meal: Subway.

Game-day routine: Go to school and learn things, come home and relax and eat and get ready for the game.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.