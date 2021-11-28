Baraboo boys basketball can't keep pace in second half of 65-41 loss to Richland Center

After easily eclipsing its scoring average from last season in Tuesday's 2021-22 opener, the Baraboo prep boys basketball team’s offense looked stuck in first gear Saturday.

The Thunderbirds scored just 17 points before the break and had no answer in the second half as Richland Center heated up to hand Baraboo a 65-41 loss in a non-conference game at Baraboo High School.

Senior Gabe McReynolds scored a team-high 11 points for Baraboo, which was held without a 3-pointer in a game that was originally scheduled to be played at Fiserv Forum.

The T-Birds were right with the Hornets through the first half as Baraboo (1-1) trailed just 25-17 as the teams went into the intermission separated by just eight points. However, it was Richland Center (1-0) that really started to buzz in the second half, especially Tyler Rizner.

The 6-foot-3 senior tallied a dozen of his game-high 20 points after the break and helped the Hornets sting the T-Birds down the stretch as they outscored them 40-24 in the second half.

Along with Rizner, Konner Ellenson tallied nine for the Hornets and both Andrew Puls and Nate Fogo each chipped in with seven. As for the T-Birds, junior Derek Gehin tacked on nine points but no other player scored more than six.