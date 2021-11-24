Baraboo boys basketball doesn't buckle late in thrilling 68-67 season opening win over Poynette

Tyler Fish was confident the early varsity experience some of his younger players on the Baraboo prep boys basketball gained last season could be put to good use this winter.

The third-year head coach might not have thought as early as the Thunderbirds’ season opener however, but that’s exactly what happened Tuesday night.

Sophomore Luke Vittengl scored a team-high 16 points and junior Drew Mistele delivered the game-winning three-point play with 2.1 seconds left to play to lift the T-Birds to a 68-67 win over Poynette in a non-conference game at Baraboo High School. Vittengl was one of three scorers in double-figures for Baraboo, which started the season with a win for the first time since Nov. 22, 2013.

“We kind of mentioned that date and said ‘Let’s change the tone of this,’ and it just kind of felt all game it was going to be down to the wire like that,” Fish said. “It was a pretty happy locker room and the kids have been working tremendously hard.”

That hard work was nearly for naught though.

The Pumas trailed by as many as eight with just over seven minutes to play, but responded with a 15-2 run over that span to take a 65-60 lead with just 22 seconds remaining after two free throws by junior Aiden Klosky.