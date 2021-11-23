Baraboo boys basketball hoping last year's 'baptism by fire' pays off with more success this winter

“Last year you could definitely see the ‘deer in the headlights’ look at times, and it’s just what a whole ‘nother year of weight room and playing a lot of basketball will do for you,” he said of Mistele and Vittengl, who averaged 6.7 and 4.9 points per game, respectively.

“Just the way they act and the way they attack practice, they’re just mature people and I’m really excited for those two. I feel a lot better in the back court when I did last year.”

Fish also feels good having the team’s second-leading scorer from last year, Gabe McReynolds, back once again. The 6-foot-6 forward tallied 11.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last winter in his second varsity season.

And after increasing his scoring total eight points from his sophomore season, Fish is anxious to see what McReynolds can do in his senior campaign coming off a strong football season.

“He’s ready to go and he’s a guy who’s worked really, really hard to change his body and turn himself into a really, really good athlete,” Fish said. “He had a really good football season and he’s going to get a lot of attention from people around the league, so we’re going to have to be ready to step up because he’s going to get doubled all the time, like he did at times last year, and we have to be ready to counter that.”