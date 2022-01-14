Baraboo plays better, but Portage's Cooper Roberts and Kyan Reichhoff prove to be too much

BARABOO – Junior Drew Mistele drained a 3-pointer to kick off Thursday’s Badger West Conference game to give the Baraboo High School boys basketball team the initial lead over Portage.

However, that would be the only advantage the Thunderbirds would obtain before the Warriors woke up and went on a run to end the first half with a 12-point lead that led to an eventual 57-36 victory.

“They’re big, so they’re a load to handle inside,” Portage coach Darrin Berger said of what they had to face with the Thunderbirds. “They’re playing three guys that are 6-foot-6 and we don’t have anybody over 6-3 who gets regular minutes for us. We had to work as a team and we knew they were going to get some.

“Their guards can do some things and they hit some shots. They hit a few 3s in the first half. They’re an ever improving team. Coach (Tyler) Fish does a really good job with them, so we knew they were going to be ready to play. They gave us everything that we could handle. We had to play a really good second half to have a chance to win.”

Even with the loss, Fish felt like his team played better this time around than the first meeting which saw the Warriors best the Thunderbirds 75-33 on Dec. 21.