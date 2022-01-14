Baraboo plays better, but Portage's Cooper Roberts and Kyan Reichhoff prove to be too much

BARABOO – Junior Drew Mistele drained a 3-pointer to kick off Thursday’s Badger West Conference game to give the Baraboo High School boys basketball team the initial lead over Portage.
However, that would be the only advantage the Thunderbirds would obtain before the Warriors woke up and went on a run to end the first half with a 12-point lead that led to an eventual 57-36 victory.
“They’re big, so they’re a load to handle inside,” Portage coach Darrin Berger said of what they had to face with the Thunderbirds. “They’re playing three guys that are 6-foot-6 and we don’t have anybody over 6-3 who gets regular minutes for us. We had to work as a team and we knew they were going to get some.
“Their guards can do some things and they hit some shots. They hit a few 3s in the first half. They’re an ever improving team. Coach (Tyler) Fish does a really good job with them, so we knew they were going to be ready to play. They gave us everything that we could handle. We had to play a really good second half to have a chance to win.”
Even with the loss, Fish felt like his team played better this time around than the first meeting which saw the Warriors best the Thunderbirds 75-33 on Dec. 21.
“We did not play very well at their place about a month ago,” Fish said. “We competed for a good chunk of the game here. It’s just one thing we’ve been struggling with all year is turning the basketball over. We had a good number of turnovers and you can’t do that against a team like this. This is a nice Portage team.”
With the game tied at 8, Portage junior Kyan Reichhoff swished a triple at 12 minutes, 49 seconds to start a 13-4 run to put the Warriors up 21-12 with 6:47 left in the first half.
The Thunderbirds weren’t out of it, though, as they answered back.
Senior Gabriel McReynolds had back-to-back buckets down low to start a 7-0 run that ended with a triple by sophomore Luke Vittengl to cut the deficit to 21-19 with 4:35 left.
That’s as close as the Thunderbirds would get as Reichhoff dropped in a triple and a jumper to end the first half with an 8-1 run in the final 4:19 to go up 32-20. The first half ended when senior Erik Brouette swished a 3 with no time remaining on the clock.
“The end of the first half wasn’t a good finish for us,” Fish said.
McReynolds had himself an outstanding first half, scoring 11 of his team-high 13 points.
“He got into foul trouble the first time we played him, so I knew he was going to come out and be a handful for us,” Berger said of McReynolds. “He talked at practice yesterday, we talked at shoot around, we talked at pregame about trying to guard him. Good players make plays, so it’s not easy to stop him, but we did enough to have a shot.”
Meanwhile, Reichhoff put up eight of his 12 total points in the first half. Portage senior Kaden Hooker scored all nine of his points in the first half.
“Kyan has worked really hard, and he’s coming on and getting more and more consistent,” Berger said. “I think what we saw this week from him, he had a really nice game on Tuesday against Reedsburg and a nice game tonight. I think we’ll see more and more of that tonight.”
The Warriors held onto that double-digit lead for the entire second half. That was thanks to senior Cooper Roberts, who scored nine of his 17 points in the second half.
“Cooper has been doing this for a while now,” Berger said. “We know him and we trust him. We know he’s a great player for us.
“He’s a gamer,” Berger added. “The thing I appreciate about Cooper is he plays hard and he doesn’t force it. … It would be easy for him to try and force shots, but he lets the game come to him. When his spots open up because of his teammates, he takes advantage of it.”
“Roberts is one of the better players in the conference,” Fish added. “… We knew that he wanted to get to the rim and I know he ended up hitting a couple of 3s. We knew that our goal was when he drives the basketball, we have help there.”
His lone triple in the second half put the Warriors up 49-31 with 4:45, and 1:15 later, senior Isaac Paul nailed a 3 to raise the lead to 52-31. Both was near the end of a 16-2 run that put the Warriors up 53-31 with 3:08 left.
“We hit a couple shots,” Berger said. “It was a good game and I know in the first half we were settling from the outside a little bit. When we shoot the ball well, things go well, but sometimes you’ve got to find other ways to score. Once we found a couple go through the net, it was a good time to hit a couple of those outside shots.”
