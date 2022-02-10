Barrage from behind the arc fuels Portage boys basketball to upset win over Monroe

Hot 3-point shooting has given the Portage high school boys basketball team a massive lift at times this season.

The Warriors reached new heights Thursday night behind another barrage from behind the arc. Portage buried a dozen 3-pointers, including four as part of a 20-point performance from senior Erik Brouette, en route to a 64-62 upset win over league-leader Monroe in a Badger West Conference game on Senior Night at Portage High School.

Along with Brouette, senior Cooper Roberts scored 13 points and junior Kyan Reichhoff added 11 points to help the Warriors shred the Cheesemakers for a second straight win. Portage (9-11, 4-8 Badger West) took a slim 29-25 lead into halftime after neutralizing Monroe leading scorer, senior J.T. Seagreaves — the 6-foot-6 Wisconsin football commit averages 21.9 points per game — to the tune of two first-half points.

Seagreaves returned to form after the intermission however, pumping in 19 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to help keep the Cheesemakers, ranked No. 6 in Division 2 of the latest Associated Press poll, within arm’s reach of the Warriors.

Portage ultimately did enough to put Monroe away though, grinding out the two-point victory over the final 18 minutes.

Along with Seagreaves, senior Carson Leuzinger scored 20 points for the Cheesemakers (17-3, 10-1), including 15 in the first half, but no other Monroe player scored more than seven points in its first league loss. Meanwhile, senior Kaden Hooker chipped in eight points for the Warriors, who got 3-pointers from seven separate players.

Portage will look to build off the upset victory next Tuesday when it hosts Sauk Prairie before travelling to Reedsburg on Feb. 18.

