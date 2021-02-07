BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Beaver Dam girls win big on Senior Night; boys edge old rival West Bend West

Senior Night for the Beaver Dam prep girls basketball team got put on hold Thursday because of the snowstorm that blanketed the state.

When it finally tipped off Saturday, an avalanche ensued.

Seniors Natalie Jens (18 points), Paige Hodgson (12), Paige Yagodinski (11) and Avery Stonewall (3) combined for 44 of the Golden Beavers' 64 first-half points and the rout was on as Beaver Dam would finish the night with a 95-32 victory over visiting Milton.

Jens finished with 23 points while Hodgson and Yagodinski didn't score after halftime and Stonewall added six more points to end with nine.

Throughout the seniors' time in high school they've seen the program win WIAA Division 2 state titles in 2018 and 2019 and also advance to state last year before the tournament was abruptly ended because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.