BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Beaver Dam girls win big on Senior Night; boys edge old rival West Bend West

Senior Night for the Beaver Dam prep girls basketball team got put on hold Thursday because of the snowstorm that blanketed the state.
When it finally tipped off Saturday, an avalanche ensued.
Seniors Natalie Jens (18 points), Paige Hodgson (12), Paige Yagodinski (11) and Avery Stonewall (3) combined for 44 of the Golden Beavers' 64 first-half points and the rout was on as Beaver Dam would finish the night with a 95-32 victory over visiting Milton.
Jens finished with 23 points while Hodgson and Yagodinski didn't score after halftime and Stonewall added six more points to end with nine.
Throughout the seniors' time in high school they've seen the program win WIAA Division 2 state titles in 2018 and 2019 and also advance to state last year before the tournament was abruptly ended because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cora and Emma Wendt, sisters who transferred from Marinette prior to the 2019-20 season, were moved up from the JV roster for Saturday's game in order to take part in Senior Night during the varsity game. Team videographer Amy Cournoyer as well as University of Wisconsin recruit Maty Wilke, one of the most sought-after girls basketball players in the country and the No. 1-ranked college prospect in her class in Wisconsin, also were honored. Wilke suffered a torn ACL in the eighth game of the season back in December and is out for the year.
Beaver Dam, ranked fourth in Division 1 according to the Associated Press state poll and fifth in Div. 1 by the WisSports.net coaches poll, finishes the regular season 20-2. The Golden Beavers received a No. 1 seed in next week's regional tournament and received a bye in Tuesday's quarterfinals. They'll play the winner of fourth-seeded Hartford and fifth-seeded West Bend East in Friday's semifinals.
If the Golden Beavers make it through Friday, they'll play either No. 2 Slinger or No. 3 West Bend West in the finals on Saturday.
Carlee Lapen was second in scoring Saturday vs. Milton, finishing with 15 points. Kylie Wittnebel (10), Bella Oestreicher (6), Anni Salettel (3), Ellen Poels (2), Maddie Kuenzi (2) and Riley Czarnecki (2) rounded out the scoring for the Golden Beavers.
BEAVER DAM 68, WEST BEND WEST 61
Nate Abel had 21 points, Ty Bunkoske added 18 and Brady Helbing 10 to lead the Golden Beavers over the Spartans on Saturday evening.
The game was played at Homestead High School in Mequon as part of the 15th Annual John Chekouras Classic honoring the former Homestead boys basketball coach, who died suddenly in 2006 at the age of 53. He coached the Highlanders for 17 year.
Alex Soto and Evan Sharkey had six points apiece for Beaver Dam (15-5) in the win over West (8-13) while Marshall Kuhl added a pair and Braxton Davis had five.
Beaver Dam led 35-31 at halftime and was able to stiff-arm the Spartans over the final 18 minutes to come away victorious.
The Golden Beavers close out the regular season with three home games this week. Randolph, the ninth-ranked team in Division 4 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll, comes to town on Tuesday before Reedsburg visits on Thursday and Madison Edgewood travels to Beaver Dam on Saturday. Then they will top off the week with Edgewood on Saturday.
Area Boys basketball round-up
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 80, MONTELLO 30
In a battle of the Hilltoppers, it was Cambria-Friesland that came away on top, toppling the Hilltoppers from Montello.
Griffin Hart led C-F with 17 points and Cade Burnamia finished with 14 points to lead the way past Montello.
Both Drake Burmania and Kobe Smit finished with 13 points apiece and Owen Jones added nine himself to help C-F, the fifth-ranked team in Division 5 according to WisSports.net coaches Poll. Kevin Papp and Gavin Winchell had six points apiece as well.
C-F led Montello 39-19 at halftime, thanks to Smit’s 11 points and Hart’s eight. Both Burmanias scored a combined 12 points in the first half.
RANDOLPH 71, RONCALLI 68
In a battle of two top-10 teams in Division 4, the ninth-ranked Rockets (17-3) held off the fourth-ranked Jets (15-4).
The Rockets have three games left on their schedule before the postseason begins. First up is Fall River on Monday night, but they don’t get a second to rest as they travel to Beaver Dam to play the Golden Beavers in another non-conference game the following day. The regular season ends for Randolph on Thursday when the Rockets host Pardeeville.
MAYVILLE 80, WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN 74
After a 34-all tie, the Cardinals came out roaring and seemingly held off the Vikings in Saturday’s Flyway Conference match-up.
Mayville’s Adison Mittlestadt led with 20 points while Hunter Traver had one point less. Braedon Vollmer (13), Blake Schraufnagel (12) and Brad Buschke (10) each finished in double figures as well.
WLA’s Ethan Cole finished with a game-high 28 points while Oscar Bloom put up 13 points and Sam Loehr added 10.
Girls basketball round-up
WAUPUN 60, PLYMOUTH 42
The Warriors capped off a perfect league season with a dismantling of the Panthers on Saturday, in an East Central Conference game.
Abbie Aalsma led with 25 points while Kayl Petersen finished with 13 points. Gaby Matamoros also had eight points.
REEDSVILLE 47, CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHRISTIAN 39
Jolie Schouten’s team-high 19 points and four steals wasn’t enough to help the Crusaders, as they fell to the Panthers.
CWC’s Shelby Buwalda and Emma Hoffman both finished with nine points apiece.
Reedsville’s Kara Kiekhaefer led with 16 points and her teammate Morgan Taddy finished with 12. Mallory Navy also nine points.