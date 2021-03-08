BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie's Wilson signs with St. Norbert College

“At times, he can’t miss,” Sauk Prairie head coach Sean McGann said after Wilson scored 27 points in a Jan. 14 win over Portage. “Once he sees one go through, he sees them all. He shoots confidently and has a quick release. ... He’s gotten better moving off the ball too. He works hard and his teammates reward him.”

Also a golfer and soccer player at Sauk Prairie, Wilson says his offseason playing AAU basketball for the Wisconsin Swing sped up the recruiting process.

“That’s when recruiting really stepped up,” Wilson said. “That’s when COVID hit, and it was much harder to do all that stuff, but that one summer of AAU really helped a lot.”

Wilson will join a St. Norbert program that — due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the entire 2020-21 season — hasn’t played since suffering a 67-60 loss to the University of St. Thomas in the opening round of the 2020 NCAA Division III tournament. The Green Knights went 23-5 in 2019-20, including 17-1 to win the Midwest Conference for the ninth time in the past 11 seasons. They also made the NCAA tournament for the ninth time in program history, and the seventh during the tenure of Gary Grzesk. The head coach has compiled a 274-86 record and made the tournament in seven of his 14 seasons.