BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie's Wilson signs with St. Norbert College

PRAIRIE DU SAC — College basketball arrived on Brandt Wilson’s radar during his sophomore year at Sauk Prairie High School.
Seventeen days after his senior season, Wilson brought that goal to fruition, signing Monday to play NCAA Division III basketball at St. Norbert College in De Pere.
“It feels great,” the 6-foot-7 sharpshooter said Monday after signing. “It’s been a long process, so it’s great to finally just be able to pick a school and stick to it. I’m glad I chose St. Norbert.”
A three-year varsity contributor, Wilson said getting regular minutes and averaging 7.5 points per game in 2018-19 helped him realize, “OK, I can actually take this somewhere.”
Then he took his production up a notch, scoring 12.3 points per game en route to honorable mention all-Badger North Conference recognition as a junior before averaging a team-high 17.1 points per game this winter to earn honorable mention all-state laurels from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
“Definitely shooting the ball and being more skilled for a taller kid,” Wilson said of his strengths. “Not many 6-6 or 6-7 people are able to dribble or shoot the ball ... That’s definitely a strength I have.”
Wilson, who was held to single digits just twice this season, scored a season-high 29 points in a 53-48 win at Portage on Jan. 28. He was part of a nine-player senior class that led Sauk Prairie to a 10-7 record, earning a No. 1 seed in the Division 2 playoffs before suffering a 52-49 home loss to Madison Edgewood in the regional semifinals on Feb. 19.
“At times, he can’t miss,” Sauk Prairie head coach Sean McGann said after Wilson scored 27 points in a Jan. 14 win over Portage. “Once he sees one go through, he sees them all. He shoots confidently and has a quick release. ... He’s gotten better moving off the ball too. He works hard and his teammates reward him.”
Also a golfer and soccer player at Sauk Prairie, Wilson says his offseason playing AAU basketball for the Wisconsin Swing sped up the recruiting process.
“That’s when recruiting really stepped up,” Wilson said. “That’s when COVID hit, and it was much harder to do all that stuff, but that one summer of AAU really helped a lot.”
Wilson will join a St. Norbert program that — due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the entire 2020-21 season — hasn’t played since suffering a 67-60 loss to the University of St. Thomas in the opening round of the 2020 NCAA Division III tournament. The Green Knights went 23-5 in 2019-20, including 17-1 to win the Midwest Conference for the ninth time in the past 11 seasons. They also made the NCAA tournament for the ninth time in program history, and the seventh during the tenure of Gary Grzesk. The head coach has compiled a 274-86 record and made the tournament in seven of his 14 seasons.
“I got to take a visit and got a tour from the administration, and then Grzesk gave me a tour of the gyms and all the other athletic stuff,” Wilson said of the private college, noting he’d spent some time in the area in the past to go to Green Bay Packers games or visit family. “Their campus is amazing, which is a really big reason why I love it. And coach Grzesk is a really awesome coach all the times I’ve talked to him and done stuff with him. He’s a good person and I can see myself fitting in at St. Norbert.
“I’m definitely going to do a lot of volunteering. I love volunteering and helping out. And then majoring in sports marketing or business marketing.”
Wilson will look to arrive on campus with a larger frame and the same smooth stroke and quick release that allowed him to excel in high school.
“They see me as hopefully a stretch four. Beef me up so I can play inside a little bit more and not just shoot. I’m going to need to improve a lot. Grzesk says the stretch four position is what he needs and I can help with that,” Wilson said. “Working out is something that I need to do more of, bulk some more and get some more weight on me.”
