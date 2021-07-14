BASKETBALL: Wonewoc-Center father-son tandem John, Jay Benish thrilled to coach together in All-Star Games

Jay Benish and his dad, John, have done an awful lot together where a basketball has been involved.
Practices. Games. Summer camps. Sitting in the stands. Sitting on the sofa in front of the TV.
And hours and hours of conversation. Days, weeks, months, maybe even years’ worth of conversations.
The one thing they haven’t done, though, is share the bench as coaches.
But that will change during Thursday’s Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 Boys All-Star Game at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells, when the father-son tandem from Wonewoc-Center — although Jay is now the head coach at Oconomowoc — will do their best to lead the White team to victory over the Red team.
As you might imagine, it’s a pretty special week for the Benish family to get to take part together in the WBCA All-Star Games, which not only serve as a way to honor the best seniors from the previous season but also are a fundraising event for the Midwest Athletes Against Child Cancer (MACC) Fund.
“It’s something that I’ve been really looking forward to. When I found out that I was selected as the Division 1 All-Star coach, he was the first call that I made,” said Jay, a 1999 W-C grad who himself took part in the All-Star Games following his senior year. “He’s been very important to me in my journey to be a coach and a teacher, in everything I’ve learned from him growing up.
“He’s really been the foundation for who I am as a coach.”
John, who retired from his head boys basketball and football coaching positions at W-C after the 2007-08 school year — when his younger son, Drew, graduated — but was a football assistant in Reedsburg for a spell after that and came back to lead the W-C/Weston co-op football team for one season in 2018, agreed that it’s something that he’s really been looking forward to since the coaching staffs were chosen back in late March.
But he also joked that he might need Jay’s help now more than ever.
“I’ve been retired from coaching for 10 or 11 years now,” he said, “so I don’t even know if I’ll remember what’s going on out there.”
Coaching's in their blood
Whatever John has forgotten, it’s surely not anywhere near the equivalent of rust on a classic car.
John did, after all, win more than 200 games during a 30-plus year career leading the Wolves’ boys basketball team.
The apple didn’t fall far from the tree, not in terms of the love for coaching, anyway.
Jay’s mom and John’s wife, Polly, has had a front row seat for it all.
“There’s just nothing like it,” she said of watching their relationship blossom over the years. “Jay has been by John’s side since he was just a little guy. He sat on the bench with him as his manager probably from 6 years old on. It’s just really special to see your son and his dad bond like that.”
Among the things Jay has learned from his dad about what makes a good coach, a few stand out.
“He’s so good at building relationships with kids,” Jay said. “I look forward to seeing him getting to know the players that we have (on the team this week). I know he’ll create some good relationships with those kids, and bonds with them, and obviously with the limited amount of time you get with the kids that’s a huge part of building trust and providing a good experience for kids.
“That’s the number one reason I wanted to bring him on is because I know he’ll do those sort of things where those kids will look back and they won’t forget him as being their All-Star coach.”
Another big thing Jay learned about coaching from his dad growing up is that it’s not enough just to teach.
Leading by example is just as important.
“His work ethic and attention to detail is something I’ve always admired and really tried to clone in myself as a coach," Jay said. "I just remember as a kid, the open gyms — he was up at the gym every night opening the weight room, opening the gym, making sure the kids were there and putting the time in. And I’m doing those same things now with our program. It’s the cornerstone of what we do in Oconomowoc.
“Our kids are in every morning at 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for skills and then they go to the weight room from 8 to 10, and I’m there for all of it. I learned from him when he was a head coach, you’re there — the kids aren’t going to buy into it if you’re not there and you’re not showing that it’s something that matters. I saw that with him all the time, because I was always tagging along.”
Tagging along, it turns out, went a long way toward turning Jay on to wanting to be a coach himself someday.
By the time he got to middle school, the seed was planted. And by his high school years, it was fully germinated.
“My dad always put us as high school kids in position to coach our youth kids. In a small town like Wonewoc, with 150 kids in the high school, your high school kids have to pitch in and do that stuff,” Jay said. “I just really enjoyed working with our youth in the community and being there for them on Saturday mornings for skill work, and coaching them in games. It was something I could always see myself doing.”
Trip down memory lane
Jay's intuition was right.
But not before John and Jay made some memories together during Jay’s playing days at Wonewoc-Center.
One memory stands out above all else to John, and that’s the way his son returned from a torn ACL in his knee the summer before his senior year.
“When he was a junior he went to Badger Boys State up at Ripon and they had just redone their floors there, so they were really sticky. Jay is the type where, whatever he was doing he would always have a basketball in his hand. Sure enough, he went down and stopped and everything went forward except his knee and he tore his ACL,” John recalled. “Jay worked his tail off on rehab and he was back at the beginning of November for the season.
“He was also good enough to be Player of the Year wearing a brace all year. That sticks out. He had his rehab up in La Crosse and they worked him so hard — but he wanted that, too — where he looked like a wet dish rag when he walked out of there. I guess the fortitude that he had is what made me happy.”
Jay would go on to play in college at Viterbo University in La Crosse, and his mom was along for the ride the whole way.
“His best fan — I thought I was pretty good, but his mother went to all of his college games, home or away,” said John, who couldn’t make it to as many of Jay’s games because he was still coaching.
Things come full circle
John's no longer coaching, though — so now, he’s right there by Jay’s side again.
“Him and my mother, they come down to almost every one of our home games here in Oconomowoc and they sit right behind our bench,” Jay said. “It’s cool to be able to be coaching and look back behind the bench during a timeout or coming out of a halftime and see your dad there and your mom there. The support they’ve given me has been really special. It almost gives you a sense of calm to see people like that — like my dad who I’ve learned so much from — be sitting there.”
Since he’s sitting there, watching, John also gets to scratch his coaching itch in a sense.
“I’ll make sure when I’m getting out of the locker room and heading back to my house, that I give them a call when they’re on the road (home to Wonewoc). I’ll say, ‘Hey, what’d you think tonight? What did we do well? What do we have to work on?’” Jay said. “He’s always giving me good feedback and helping me to have perspective and get my head around things a little bit. As a head coach that’s valuable because sometimes you beat yourself up or you get in your own head a little bit, so just being able to have somebody like that to give a call to and hear from after games — and just in general — has been priceless.”
The fact that John and Polly are always there also makes them a part of the team in a sense, too.
“The parents of my players talk to them. And (my parents) know who my (players) are,” Jay said. “Like I said, my dad’s a relationship builder, so he knows all the kids and they know who he is. It’s fun.”
Jay’s mom is plenty social herself, too.
“We love that — we love to get to know his players, and their parents, they’re all so nice. So that kind of gets us back in that kind of groove,” she said, referring in that last remark to how her husband’s teams used to feel like family to them back in his coaching days.
Polly has been a coach’s wife for as long as she can remember.
“We’ve been married 44 years and it started before that,” she said. “I tried not to miss any games. I only missed one football game, but that’s because I had Jay and the doctor wouldn’t let me out of the hospital to go to the game.
“I’ve been running and running for lots of years.”
On Thursday, her travels will take her to Wisconsin Dells, where she’ll watch as Jay and John sit on the bench together as coaches for the D1 boys game that tips off at 5 p.m.
That’s never happened before, them coaching together. And the whole family sure is going to cherish it.
“I think it’s gonna be fun for him having to be my assistant and listening to me for once, instead of the other way around and listening to his advice all the time,” Jay said with a laugh. “I’m excited for it, and just having three days in the Dells together. It’s going to be one of those lifetime memories that we get.”
“That’s going to be very, very special,” added Polly. “It was very touching when Jay called and said he wanted his dad to coach with him. It’s just really special that Jay would want to do that.
“He said he always wanted to coach with his dad and I just think it’s really neat. I’m looking forward to watching them together.”
