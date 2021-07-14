BASKETBALL: Wonewoc-Center father-son tandem John, Jay Benish thrilled to coach together in All-Star Games

Among the things Jay has learned from his dad about what makes a good coach, a few stand out.

“He’s so good at building relationships with kids,” Jay said. “I look forward to seeing him getting to know the players that we have (on the team this week). I know he’ll create some good relationships with those kids, and bonds with them, and obviously with the limited amount of time you get with the kids that’s a huge part of building trust and providing a good experience for kids.

“That’s the number one reason I wanted to bring him on is because I know he’ll do those sort of things where those kids will look back and they won’t forget him as being their All-Star coach.”

Another big thing Jay learned about coaching from his dad growing up is that it’s not enough just to teach.

Leading by example is just as important.

“His work ethic and attention to detail is something I’ve always admired and really tried to clone in myself as a coach," Jay said. "I just remember as a kid, the open gyms — he was up at the gym every night opening the weight room, opening the gym, making sure the kids were there and putting the time in. And I’m doing those same things now with our program. It’s the cornerstone of what we do in Oconomowoc.