Big finish to 1st half, Ty Bunkoske's red-hot 2nd half fuel Beaver Dam by Reedsburg

Ty Bunkoske went 2-of-4 at the free throw line in the first half, splitting a pair of trips to the charity stripe, and also scored on a slip cut to the basket.
Those were the only points scored by the senior guard on the Beaver Dam boys basketball team before the break.
Quiet as he was over the first 18 minutes, however, he was equally as loud in the second half, going off for 21 points to help the Golden Beavers stay unbeaten in conference play with a 69-51 victory over visiting Reedsburg.
“I just started hitting shots — started feeling better,” he said. “Once I hit one in the second half and saw the ball go in, it got my confidence going.”
That “one” was a 3-pointer from the left wing 1 minute, 12 seconds into the half, stretching Beaver Dam’s (5-1, 3-0 Badger East) lead over Reedsburg (1-2, 1-2) to 36-22.
Bunkoske kept his foot on the gas from there.
“We ran a couple things for him early in the second half to get him going and he saw a couple go through the net, and from there he was really comfortable,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said. “Sometimes it just takes seeing one go in. Obviously once he saw that, he got going.”
Later, Bunkoske would get a steal in the backcourt and then dish it off to Alex Soto for an easy lay-up, starting what was the highlight-reel sequence of the night for the Golden Beavers.
On the ensuing possession for Reedsburg, Brady Helbing got a steal in the backcourt and flipped it to Soto who then dealt a behind the back pass back to Helbing for a lay-up that — coupled with the steal and lay-up right before it — stretched the Golden Beavers’ lead from 38-26 to 42-26 in the span of 10 seconds.
“I always tell our guys, we need to get one more easy look on our end from our press then we give up on the other side. And if we can do that, then it’s worth it,” Ladron said. “We got a couple good looks out of that. It just takes a little bit of time sometimes.
“(Reedsburg) did a good job of breaking our press in the first half — they handled it pretty well. We changed our press looks in the second half and that helped us out too.”
Beaver Dam led 31-20 at halftime thanks to a big run to close out the half.
Clinging to a 9-8 advantage, JT Kaul hit a 3-pointer from the right wing to make it 12-8 and the Golden Beavers would get on a roll from there, eventually taking a 31-20 lead over Reedsburg (1-2, 1-2) at halftime.
“I didn’t think our energy was great early in the game, but we picked it up,” Ladron said, adding of Kaul’s 3-pointer that he thought that make for the sophomore guard helped loosen everything up for Beaver Dam on offense.
Helbing, who had seven points in the first half, hit a bucket right before the buzzer to extend the advantage to double-digits.
Helbing finished with 17 points, eight assists and five rebounds while Bunkoske had 25 points and seven rebounds.
Senior guard Marshall Kahl had seven points, all before halftime, and five rebounds.
The Golden Beavers were able to win by the comfortable margin in large part thanks to pressure defense that netted 18 turnovers compared with just seven for them.
And Ladron said the defensive play of 6-foot-2 sophomore forward Jack Jens and 6-3 sophomore forward Camron Mendoza also made a difference.
“They’re not long, but they’re physical. They both bring a physical presence in the paint that we haven’t had in a while,” he said.
In recent years that task of defending in the lane has often gone to Soto, a 6-1 senior capable of playing bigger than he looks.
But with the two sophomores in the mix, Soto is able to defend on the perimeter — which on Tuesday meant he was on Reedsburg’s Alex Campbell, a senior guard who entered averaging 10.5 points per game.
Soto held him to just two.
“It allows Alex to play a little more free and use his athleticism,” Ladron said of having the luxury of not just depth but versatility as well.
Reedsburg, meantime, struggled to get stops on defense, ultimately keeping the game from ever really getting interesting after halftime.
But Tuesday did still represent a step forward for Reedsburg, at least as far as gaining experience goes.
“A lot of these guys haven’t played a lot of basketball, so the learning opportunity — when the run starts, how to mentally handle that part of it — I think right now we are struggling with that,” Reedsburg coach Tanner Schieve said. “We need to be a little mentally tougher.”
Beaver Dam shot 27-of-53 (50.9%) on the night, including 10-of-23 from beyond the arc.
“They attempted 89 shots in their first game and 50 of them were 3s, so we knew that they were going to shoot the 3,” Schieve said. “I didn’t think we were great closing out on guys, so that’s something we’ve got to work on.”
But despite dropping to 1-2 on the young campaign — Reedsburg’s other defeat was a 78-51 loss on Friday to DeForest, also from the Badger East and the third-ranked team in Division 2 according to the WisSports/coaches poll, following a season-opening 59-54 win over Badger East foe Watertown a week ago — Schieve is confident things will trend in a positive direction as the winter wears on.
“Nothing that happened today is not fixable. We can become better defensively, we can become stronger with the basketball — I don’t look at these guys and say, ‘There’s nothing we can do to get better,’” he said. The East side is a lot better right now than the West side in terms of games won and lost, so we’re playing the better side right now.
“Hopefully when we get into our side, the ability to compete with these teams will show.”
