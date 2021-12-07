Big finish to 1st half, Ty Bunkoske's red-hot 2nd half fuel Beaver Dam by Reedsburg

Later, Bunkoske would get a steal in the backcourt and then dish it off to Alex Soto for an easy lay-up, starting what was the highlight-reel sequence of the night for the Golden Beavers.

On the ensuing possession for Reedsburg, Brady Helbing got a steal in the backcourt and flipped it to Soto who then dealt a behind the back pass back to Helbing for a lay-up that — coupled with the steal and lay-up right before it — stretched the Golden Beavers’ lead from 38-26 to 42-26 in the span of 10 seconds.

“I always tell our guys, we need to get one more easy look on our end from our press then we give up on the other side. And if we can do that, then it’s worth it,” Ladron said. “We got a couple good looks out of that. It just takes a little bit of time sometimes.

“(Reedsburg) did a good job of breaking our press in the first half — they handled it pretty well. We changed our press looks in the second half and that helped us out too.”

Beaver Dam led 31-20 at halftime thanks to a big run to close out the half.