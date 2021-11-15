Both Baraboo, Portage boys basketball teams buzzing as new season tips off

One week after the prep girls basketball season returned to the hardwood, boys hoopsters across the state were champing at the bit to get back in the gym Monday.

The excitement was certainly palpable for the likes of rivals Portage and Baraboo, who like the rest of Wisconsin, got back to work with hopes of ending the season at the Kohl Center in Madison.

After such a disjointed season last year with limits on the number of players that can participate in a single practice, as well as a lack of a conference schedule, for both Portage coach Darrin Berger and Baraboo coach Tyler Fish, it was exciting to return to work for what hopes to be as normal a season as possible.

“It’s fun and we have a lot of guys who played last year, and quite a few guys who have played quite a bit of basketball. It’s fun to get into the gym and figure out who fits where and some of that stuff,” Berger said.

“It’s definitely the sense of a normal season again and it feels more like it did my first year where we could just play basketball and focus on that,” Fish added. “While we still have to take some precautions, it’s definitely trending in the right direction of what it used to be, I guess.”