Both Baraboo, Portage boys basketball teams buzzing as new season tips off

One week after the prep girls basketball season returned to the hardwood, boys hoopsters across the state were champing at the bit to get back in the gym Monday.
The excitement was certainly palpable for the likes of rivals Portage and Baraboo, who like the rest of Wisconsin, got back to work with hopes of ending the season at the Kohl Center in Madison.
After such a disjointed season last year with limits on the number of players that can participate in a single practice, as well as a lack of a conference schedule, for both Portage coach Darrin Berger and Baraboo coach Tyler Fish, it was exciting to return to work for what hopes to be as normal a season as possible.
“It’s fun and we have a lot of guys who played last year, and quite a few guys who have played quite a bit of basketball. It’s fun to get into the gym and figure out who fits where and some of that stuff,” Berger said.
“It’s definitely the sense of a normal season again and it feels more like it did my first year where we could just play basketball and focus on that,” Fish added. “While we still have to take some precautions, it’s definitely trending in the right direction of what it used to be, I guess.”
Both coaches are hoping their respective teams are heading in the right direction as well.
The 2020-21 season had its fair share of ups-and-downs for both the Warriors and Thunderbirds, who finished 7-17 and 3-19, respectively. And despite both coming off losing campaigns, it didn’t deter, but rather ignited, both into an impassioned offseason.
According to Berger, the Warriors were hard at work both in the gym and out, with open gyms and sessions in the weight room four days a week.
“For guys who put in the work, you can tell,” said Berger, who noted the team played around 22 summer league games. “We had a lot of opportunities in the summer, a lot of kids, almost 40 people at stuff over the course of the summer.”
Fish and the T-Birds similarly were hard at work and played in a handful of summer league games themselves. A majority of the Baraboo players were also hard at work this fall as members of the football and boys soccer teams, which each went on historic playoff runs.
The T-Birds reached the state quarterfinals for the first-ever time on the gridiron, while the Baraboo boys soccer team captured a second consecutive regional championship.
Fish said he purposely set up his open gyms during the fall season at a time when those players would be at football or soccer practice so that their attention wouldn’t be divided.
“I want guys competing in other sports,” he said. “They just learned how to compete; you watch some of those football games in the playoffs, late in the season, and they’re competing and learning how to compete. That’s a skill and I wanted them all in there.
“Just learning how to win is a big time skill, so they’re definitely coming in with some confidence from those postseasons and I’ve just asked them to bring that same energy and carry it over into the winter.”
There’s definitely a buzz around the Warriors, too, as they graduated just three seniors from last year’s team that suffered a number of close losses that could have turned things into a winning or .500 campaign had they gone the other way.
Berger said he and his coaching staff are pushing those returnees to not only lead this year’s group, but also help raise the bar.
“Try to set a standard that we’re going to be an improved team; where we were a year ago is not acceptable,” he said.
Likewise, Fish is confident this year’s T-Birds team is at a much better spot than his prior two seasons in charge.
“I feel like we’re trending in the right direction of guys being committed to improving their game in the offseason; it feels like the shift is heading in the right direction and there’s a lot of excitement,” he said.
Baraboo will get its chance to prove it first next Tuesday when it hosts Poynette in a non-conference game. Meanwhile, Portage will welcome Lakeside Lutheran, Randolph and Waupun for a scrimmage next Monday before the Warriors’ season-opener against Beaver Dam on Nov. 30.
