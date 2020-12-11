BOYS BASKETBALL: Cambria, Markesan both win while Dodgeland, CWC fall

The Cambria-Friesland prep boys basketball team got hot fast and never let up in an 82-29 Trailways West Conference victory.

CF’s Griffin Hart led with 22 points while Kobe Smit finished with 19 points. Cade Burmania also had 13 points. Drake Burmania also contributed with 11 points. Both Parker Quade and Owen Jones finished with six points apiece.

Montello’s Caleb Pstler was the only one to finish with double figures at 11 points.

MARKESAN 75, PARDEEVILLE 70

Markesan defused a 34-point outburst by Pardeeville's Derek Lindert by having four players score in double figures, helping the Hornets win over the Bulldogs on Friday night in a Trailways West Conference game.

Aiden Schmick and Bryce Leedle had 17 points apiece for the Hornets while James Triggs had 14 and Chayce Osterhaus had 10.

OAKFIELD 60, DODGELAND 51

Dodgeland’s Sy Otte put up 20 points and Caden Brugger contributed with 13 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Trojans as they fell to Oakfield in a Trailways East Conference game.

Dodgeland’s Dilan Fenner finished with seven points while Jace Christopherson had five.