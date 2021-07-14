BOYS BASKETBALL: Dodgeland coach Bill Otte gets another turn in All-Star Game, this time with younger son Sy on roster

Bill Otte and his son, Sy, thought the last time they were on the court together, on Feb. 23, would be the last time they did so as members of the same team.
They were wrong.
The Dodgeland duo — head coach Bill and the 6-foot-4 Sy — will do so one more time Thursday when they participate in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Boys Division 4 All-Star Game.
“It’s just kind of the cherry on top for him for his senior year, being recognized by other coaches and then me getting the chance to coach him in it as well,” Bill said. “It’s an honor to do it, and yet it’s also kind of a proud dad moment for me as well.”
Sy is certainly a worthy selection to the Red team — the old format of the team’s being divided geographically by north and south gave way in 2019 to a format where the coaches draft the teams, though the girls All-Star teams are still picked geographically — having put up 18.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 blocks per game in 2020-21.
The Red team's opposition Thursday will be the White team and 6-foot-10 Adam Larson from Fennimore, who is destined for NCAA Division I Southeast Missouri State of the Ohio Valley Conference.
Sy has wanted to play in this game, which will tip-off at 11 a.m. at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells, ever since watching older brother Tobin do so in 2017.
Their dad coached in that game as well, the only difference being that year he was the head coach and this year he’s an assistant for Troy Nottestad from Williams Bay.
But he still was the one who got to deliver the news to Sy that he was picked for the game.
He had a little fun doing so, too.
“He said something like, ‘You want to tell me what you did at school today?’ Then he said, ‘Tomorrow you can tell them you made the WBCA All-Star Game,’” Sy recalled of how he found out in late March that his senior year got extended by one more game. “He, like, put me on the spot like I got in trouble, but it ended up being really nice.
“It felt really nice to hear those words out of his mouth.”
Bill and Sy are father and son, so their relationship extends beyond basketball.
But it is still a pretty big part — maybe even the biggest part.
“We are always talking about basketball, whether it’s the NBA, college or high school — even now, he tells me about his team for summer,” Sy said. “We’re always talking about basketball, and I love it.”
Add Tobin into the mix and Sy has had a wealth of basketball knowledge at his disposal over the years.
“Everything I know,” he said, “I’ve learned from those two.”
The game will be special for Bill for another reason, though, too — he’ll also be helping a longtime Trailways Conference rival ride off into the sunset.
Well, rival in the friendliest of senses, anyway.
Nottestad retired recently after 19 years at the helm, and Thursday will be his final game as a coach.
“It’ll be a good time, it really will be,” said Bill, who just finished his 17th year as Trojans head coach. “There’s a friendship that kind of goes beyond coaching, knowing him for that long. It’s like you’re seeing a long lost friend and you walk into the gym and see him.”
More than that, Bill has a unique connection to the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC) Fund — the primary partner of the WBCA All-Star Games and the event’s fundraising recipient — in that his older brother died of brain cancer in his mid-teens in 1977 when Bill was 5 years old.
Bill’s father is no longer living but his mother Lei, who’s 83 now and lives in Weyauwega, will be in attendance.
“It’s emotional. I knew him, but I never knew him well because my recollection of him is that the cancer had taken away his ability to speak. So, I never really got to talk to my brother,” Bill said. “But just listening to my family talk — it means a lot. If we can, hopefully, get a cure for this thing — and we’re helping to do that — that’s the best thing so that a family doesn’t have to go through what my parents went through way back then."
Of working with the MACC Fund, which started out as the Milwaukee Athletes Against Childhood Cancer a year or two after Bill’s brother died and has since adapted its name to incorporate the entire Midwest, Bill said, “It’s something that’s close to my heart, and it’s something that if we can help out anybody else that’s going through this, any way that we can, it’s definitely an honor to be able to do that.”
The star of the Division 4 boys game, at least in terms of name recognition, will be Cuba City’s Brayden Dailey, a 6-6 wing who is headed to D-I UW-Green Bay.
And getting the chance to work not just with him but all the others is one of the biggest thrills that comes with being part of this event, Bill said.
“Meeting some new kids and getting the opportunity to coach some guys that you hear about in the news and you see them on TV and stuff like that,” he said when asked what he’s most looking forward to having already participated in this event once before. “Getting the chance to know them as basketball players but also as people as well.”
The biggest thrill of all, though, will still be riding shotgun as Sy enjoys one last time in the spotlight as a high school basketball player.
“I’m just kind of going to be sitting back and taking it all in,” Bill said, “and having a big smile on my face during that game knowing that he’s put in the work to earn the right to be there.”
