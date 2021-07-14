BOYS BASKETBALL: Dodgeland coach Bill Otte gets another turn in All-Star Game, this time with younger son Sy on roster

Of working with the MACC Fund, which started out as the Milwaukee Athletes Against Childhood Cancer a year or two after Bill’s brother died and has since adapted its name to incorporate the entire Midwest, Bill said, “It’s something that’s close to my heart, and it’s something that if we can help out anybody else that’s going through this, any way that we can, it’s definitely an honor to be able to do that.”

The star of the Division 4 boys game, at least in terms of name recognition, will be Cuba City’s Brayden Dailey, a 6-6 wing who is headed to D-I UW-Green Bay.

And getting the chance to work not just with him but all the others is one of the biggest thrills that comes with being part of this event, Bill said.

“Meeting some new kids and getting the opportunity to coach some guys that you hear about in the news and you see them on TV and stuff like that,” he said when asked what he’s most looking forward to having already participated in this event once before. “Getting the chance to know them as basketball players but also as people as well.”

The biggest thrill of all, though, will still be riding shotgun as Sy enjoys one last time in the spotlight as a high school basketball player.

“I’m just kind of going to be sitting back and taking it all in,” Bill said, “and having a big smile on my face during that game knowing that he’s put in the work to earn the right to be there.”

