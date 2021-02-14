BOYS HOOPS: Abel break Beaver Dam's career scoring record in 71-69 loss to Madison Edgewood

“I think it was a couple plays there at the end that hurt us,” Ladron said. “It’s never one play at the end that ends up doing it. It’s a combination of things throughout the game.”

Both Jimenez and Newton finished with 14 points apiece while Michael Regnier led the Crusaders with 17 points.

“Letting Newton get going hurt a little bit,” Ladron said. “You’ve got to take care of Jimenez and Regnier when you play these guys.”

Soto’s and-one 15 seconds later cut the deficit to 67-66 to give Beaver Dam life. However the deficit was raised over the next 29 seconds as Jimenez made three-of-four shots at the charity line to give Edgewood a 70-66 advantage.

The pesky Beavers wouldn’t go away as Abel’s triple with 8 seconds left made it a one-point game again, which would turn into two points two seconds later when Deang made one-of-two foul shots. Beaver Dam got the rebound off the second missed shot, but Abel missed his three-point opportunity to win the game.