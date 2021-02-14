BOYS HOOPS: Abel break Beaver Dam's career scoring record in 71-69 loss to Madison Edgewood

Madison Edgewood’s Al Deang had just made one of his two foul shots with six seconds left, giving his team a two-point lead with 6 seconds left in Saturday’s non-conference game against Beaver Dam.
Off the miss shot, the Golden Beavers rebounded the ball, giving them life.
The natural option was to give the ball to their best player on the court, senior Nate Abel, who earlier in the game had broken a four-year old program scoring record held by 2017 graduate Garrett Nelson.
Abel raced down to the court, pulling up at the three-point line and letting one off before the buzzer sounded, but it was not meant to be as the shot bounced off the rim, ending in a 71-69 loss to the Crusaders.
“It’s a heck of an accomplishment,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said. “When you talk about 101 years of Beaver Dam boys basketball and he’s the all-time leading scorer, I think that says enough. He’s a hard worker. He puts a lot of time in away from the gym on his own with basketball and weight training. He’s put himself in a good spot. I’m sure Nate will be the first to tell you he’d rather get it on a win.”
Abel, who entered the game needing 11 points to tie Nelson record, passed up the Beaver Dam legend with a pull-up 3-pointer with 5:27 left in the first half to cut the Beaver Dam deficit to 30-27. Abel finished with 22 points to raise his career point total to 1,414 points.
“Garrett was a tremendous player and a tremendous leader,” Ladron said. “He was really the corner stone of that group that made that big run his senior year in 2017. When you broke the record, I didn’t think I’d be around to see anybody break it.
“For it to be broke so soon is a bit of a surprise to me, but a credit to Nate as well.”
It shows that Abel is one of the better offensive threats Ladron has had the privilege to coach during his coaching career with Beaver Dam.
“They did it different ways,” said Ladron, comparing Nelson’s and Abel’s playing careers. “Garrett, when he was a senior, was a real floor general for us. Nate certainly learned how to score from well beyond the three-point line. That’s where he extended his game with the ability to help him get to the basket a little bit more.
“It’s two similar players with similar styles. Obviously, both are great kids.”
The Golden Beavers we in the midst of an 11-4 run, which Abel produced seven of those points.
Beaver Dam (16-7) cut the deficit to 32-31 off Brady Helbing’s bucket with 3:44 left in the first half. But that one-point deficit wouldn’t last for long as Edgewood’s Ben Newton drained his third 3 of the half, starting a 5-0 run to close out the half.
“They did a good job of finding (Newton) in the corner,” Ladron said. “He made a couple 3s in the first half to get them rolling. That was probably a pretty big factor into (the loss) as well.”
The effort by Beaver Dam didn’t waver to begin the second half as they eventually cut the deficit down to three when Abel hit a triple to make the deficit 46-43 with 13:04 left.
With just under 8 minutes to go, Beaver Dam was down 57-49 when Edgewood’s Clay Krantz drained a triple at 7:44. But 22 seconds later, Beaver Dam’s Alex Soto, who finished with 12 points, made two foul shots to start a 12-3 run, which ended with a 3-pointer by Tyler Bunkoske that gave the Golden Beavers a 61-60 lead with 3:16 left.
“I think we felt pretty confident the whole night,” Ladron said of being confident to not allow Edgewood (9-12) to run away with a victory. “We know they’re good. They’ve got a good team and they shot the ball awfully well tonight. You’ve got to give them credit.”
Bunkoske finished with 21 points for the Golden Beavers. Beaver Dam’s Brady Helbing finished with five points.
“Ty has been playing extremely well,” Ladron said. “I thought Brady getting to the middle of the game and making some plays for guys, I thought was really good.”
The lead for the Golden Beavers didn’t last for long as Isandro Jimenez got a bunny to fall 17 seconds later to start a 7-2 run to put the Crusaders up 67-63 with 58 seconds left.
“I think it was a couple plays there at the end that hurt us,” Ladron said. “It’s never one play at the end that ends up doing it. It’s a combination of things throughout the game.”
Both Jimenez and Newton finished with 14 points apiece while Michael Regnier led the Crusaders with 17 points.
“Letting Newton get going hurt a little bit,” Ladron said. “You’ve got to take care of Jimenez and Regnier when you play these guys.”
Soto’s and-one 15 seconds later cut the deficit to 67-66 to give Beaver Dam life. However the deficit was raised over the next 29 seconds as Jimenez made three-of-four shots at the charity line to give Edgewood a 70-66 advantage.
The pesky Beavers wouldn’t go away as Abel’s triple with 8 seconds left made it a one-point game again, which would turn into two points two seconds later when Deang made one-of-two foul shots. Beaver Dam got the rebound off the second missed shot, but Abel missed his three-point opportunity to win the game.
“I thought our energy was really good,” Ladron said. “I thought we played intense basketball. I thought we did a lot of really good things, but some issues we’ve had reared their ugly head again and that ends up being a factor. We’ve got a few things we need clean up and we’ll need to keep working on it, but as far as playing every possession, as far as playing with an intensity level that needs to played on, I think that was good.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.