BOYS HOOPS: Abel break's Beaver Dam's career scoring record in 71-69 loss to Madison Edgewood

Madison Edgewood’s Al Deang had just made the first of two foul shots with six seconds left, giving the Crusaders a two-point lead in Saturday’s non-conference game against Beaver Dam.
He missed the second, though, and the Golden Beavers rebounded the ball, giving them life.
The natural option was to give the ball to their best player on the court, senior Nate Abel, who earlier in the game had broken a four-year old program scoring record held by 2017 graduate Garrett Nelson.
Abel raced down the court, pulled up at the three-point line and uncorked a shot before the buzzer sounded. But it was not meant to be as the ball bounced off the rim and out, resulting in a 71-69 loss to the Crusaders.
The loss didn't take away from the fact Abel passed Nelson (1,403 points) for tops in Golden Beavers' history, scoring 22 points to get to 1,414 for now.
“It’s a heck of an accomplishment,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said. “When you talk about 101 years of Beaver Dam boys basketball and he’s the all-time leading scorer, I think that says enough. He’s a hard worker. He puts a lot of time in away from the gym on his own with basketball and weight training. He’s put himself in a good spot.
"I’m sure Nate will be the first to tell you he’d rather get it on a win.”
Abel, who entered the game needing 11 points to tie the record, passed Nelson with a pull-up 3-pointer with 5:27 left in the first half to cut the Beaver Dam deficit to 30-27.
“Garrett was a tremendous player and a tremendous leader,” Ladron said. “He was really the cornerstone of that group that made that big run his senior year, in 2017. When he broke the record, I didn’t think I’d be around to see anybody break it.
“For it to be broke so soon is a bit of a surprise to me, but a credit to Nate as well.”
Abel is without a doubt one of the better offensive threats Ladron has had the privilege to coach during his 13-year stint at the helm.
“They did it different ways,” said Ladron, comparing Nelson’s and Abel’s playing careers. “Garrett, when he was a senior, was a real floor general for us. Nate certainly learned how to score from well beyond the three-point line. That’s where he extended his game with the ability to help him get to the basket a little bit more.
“It’s two similar players with similar styles. Obviously, both are great kids.”
The Golden Beavers (16-7) were in the midst of an 11-4 run at the time Abel broke the record. The 6-foot-2 guard, who will continue his career next season at NCAA Division II Michigan Tech, produced seven of those points.
Beaver Dam (16-7) cut the deficit to 32-31 off Brady Helbing’s bucket with 3:44 left in the first half. But that one-point deficit wouldn’t last for long as Edgewood’s (9-12) Ben Newton drained his third 3 of the half, starting a 5-0 run to close out the half.
“They did a good job of finding (Newton) in the corner,” Ladron said. “He made a couple 3s in the first half to get them rolling. That was probably a pretty big factor into (the loss) as well.”
The effort by Beaver Dam didn’t waver to begin the second half as the Golden Beavers eventually cut the deficit down to three when Abel hit a triple to make it 46-43 with 13:04 left.
With just under 8 minutes to go, Beaver Dam was down 57-49 when Edgewood’s Clay Krantz drained a triple at 7:44. But 22 seconds later, Beaver Dam’s Alex Soto, who finished with 12 points, made two foul shots to start a 12-3 run, which ended with a 3-pointer by Tyler Bunkoske that gave the Golden Beavers a 61-60 lead with 3:16 left.
“I think we felt pretty confident the whole night,” Ladron said of the team's belief it would prevail despite trailing here and there throughout the afternoon. “We know they’re good. They’ve got a good team and they shot the ball awfully well tonight. You’ve got to give them credit.”
Bunkoske finished with 21 points for the Golden Beavers.
“Ty has been playing extremely well,” Ladron said of the junior, who is the team's second-leading scorer this year at 13.5 points per game.
The lead for the Golden Beavers didn’t last for long as Isandro Jimenez got a bunny to fall 17 seconds later to start a 7-2 run that put the Crusaders up 67-63 with 58 seconds left.
“I think it was a couple plays there at the end that hurt us,” Ladron said. “It’s never one play at the end that ends up doing it. It’s a combination of things throughout the game.”
Both Jimenez and Newton finished with 14 points apiece while Michael Regnier led the Crusaders with 17 points.
“Letting Newton get going hurt a little bit,” Ladron said. “You’ve got to take care of Jimenez and Regnier when you play these guys.”
Soto’s and-one 15 seconds later cut the deficit to 67-66 to give Beaver Dam life. However, the deficit increased over the next 29 seconds as Jimenez made three-of-four shots at the charity stripe to give Edgewood a 70-66 advantage.
The Golden Beavers wouldn’t go away as Abel’s triple with 8 seconds left made it a one-point game again. In foul-mode to try and get the ball back, Beaver Dam then fouled Deang, who made one-of-two foul shots to make it 71-69.
Beaver Dam got the rebound when Deang missed the second free throw, but Abel's missed 3-pointer sealed the Golden Beavers' fate.
“I thought our energy was really good,” Ladron said. “I thought we played intense basketball. I thought we did a lot of really good things, but some issues we’ve had reared their ugly head again and that ends up being a factor.
"We’ve got a few things we need to clean up and we’ll need to keep working on it, but as far as playing every possession, as far as playing with an intensity level that needs to played, I think that was good.”
