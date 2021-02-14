BOYS HOOPS: Abel break's Beaver Dam's career scoring record in 71-69 loss to Madison Edgewood

Abel, who entered the game needing 11 points to tie the record, passed Nelson with a pull-up 3-pointer with 5:27 left in the first half to cut the Beaver Dam deficit to 30-27.

“Garrett was a tremendous player and a tremendous leader,” Ladron said. “He was really the cornerstone of that group that made that big run his senior year, in 2017. When he broke the record, I didn’t think I’d be around to see anybody break it.

“For it to be broke so soon is a bit of a surprise to me, but a credit to Nate as well.”

Abel is without a doubt one of the better offensive threats Ladron has had the privilege to coach during his 13-year stint at the helm.

“They did it different ways,” said Ladron, comparing Nelson’s and Abel’s playing careers. “Garrett, when he was a senior, was a real floor general for us. Nate certainly learned how to score from well beyond the three-point line. That’s where he extended his game with the ability to help him get to the basket a little bit more.

“It’s two similar players with similar styles. Obviously, both are great kids.”