BOYS HOOPS: Abel pours in 40 points, Beaver Dam races up and down court to blow out Port Washington

The size disadvantage on this night wasn’t an issue for the Golden Beavers as they were able to get out in transition early and often — scoring 24 points that way — in order to not let Port Washington’s height affect their rhythm on offense.

“Their smallest starter was bigger than our biggest starter, so we knew that tempo was really important for us,” Ladron said. “Our transition led us to some open shots and I thought our pressure gave them some problems — we rushed them into some shots that they didn’t want to take.”

No one other than Abel and Boschert scored in double figures but Ty Bunkoske had seven points and six rebounds, Brady Helbing had five points and five assists and Alex Soto had four points and four steals.

Despite giving up quite a bit in the height department, Beaver Dam still out-rebounded Port Washington 42-31. And the Golden Beavers won the turnover battle as well, 12-8.

Confidence is high for Beaver Dam right now, winners of two straight and 7-4 — a five-game winning streak provided the first five of those wins — in the last 11.

That comes after the Golden Beavers won just two of their first 10 games of the year, a trying start to the season to be sure.