BOYS HOOPS: Abel sets program record for 3-pointers in a season in Beaver Dam's Senior Night victory over Reedsburg

Add another accomplishment to Nate Abel’s résumé. And this time, it was icing on the cake.
The senior on Beaver Dam’s prep boys basketball team, who will continue his career at NCAA Division II Michigan Tech, turned Senior Night into rewrite-the-record-book night, canning seven 3-pointers to set a new Beaver Dam single-season mark for made triples in the Golden Beavers’ 91-64 victory over Reedsburg on Thursday.
“Obviously it’s different with COVID. But I’m thankful for everyone who’s made this season possible — there’s been a lot of effort put into this,” Abel, who scored 39 points in the win, said of Senior Night. “This is exactly what I would have pictured, especially in a year like this. So that’s awesome.”
Abel tied 1994 graduate Ryan Benish’s single-season 3-point record with his 72nd made triple, a long-range bomb from the left wing that gave Beaver Dam a 46-17 lead with 1 minute, 46 seconds to go in the first half.
Then the 6-foot-2 sharpshooter, who’s as good at getting to the rim and at finding open teammates as he is at scoring from anywhere else on the floor, broke the mark with his fourth 3 of the night, this one from the right wing on a skip pass to make it 49-22 with 5 seconds to go before halftime.
“Over the last week we’ve been preaching about moving the ball. Obviously it was a tough loss against Randolph — we’re not too satisfied about that,” he said referencing Tuesday night’s 70-63 defeat at the hands of the Rockets, a top-10 team in Division 4. “We’ve got to be better as a team, especially coming into regionals.
“So moving the ball, cheering, getting guys up — just playing for each other. That’s helped me a lot throughout my career.”
Abel was joined in being honored on Senior Night by Braxton Davis, who had two points and four rebounds and was active on defense, helping Beaver Dam win the turnover battle 17-4.
And the Golden Beavers (16-6) wasted little time showing that Thursday was going to be special for more than just Senior Night, racing out to a 29-4 lead over the first 9 minutes of the game.
Abel had 23 of his points before halftime and Alex Soto (seven), Marshall Kuhl (six), Brady Helbing (six), Tyler Bunkoske (six) and Cam Mendoza (two) all chipped in to help the Golden Beavers to the 49-22 advantage at the break.
Meanwhile, Reedsburg’s (3-15) Zach Bestor had 14 of his 34 points in the game during the first half. The senior guard was the lone Reedsburg player in double-figures the entire night, as Sawyer Molitor and Hunter Dempsey each added eight as the only others to score more than three.
The dominant start for the Golden Beavers had a lot to do with the sour taste in their mouth following Tuesday’s loss.
“Wednesday wasn’t pleasant — pretty forthright film session on Wednesday,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said. “We needed to get better. We were not good on Tuesday and we hurt ourselves, and we can’t let that happen. And we made it perfectly clear that it’s not acceptable, some of the things we were doing, especially on the offensive end. It just couldn’t happen anymore.
“Tuesday’s game can be used as kind of a turning point if we can make it that way. We’re still a ways away from making it that, but it’s certainly a nice response. We need to keep coming.”
The Golden Beavers definitely kept coming at Reedsburg in this one.
Abel, who a week and a half ago broke the program’s single-game scoring mark of 45 points — that mark had stood since the 1966-67 season, when Dick Imme did it twice during that campaign — in an 88-63 win over Janesville Parker on Feb. 1 also is now within 11 points of tying 2017 graduate Garrett Nelson’s career scoring record of 1,403. In all likelihood, he’ll it during Saturday’s matinee at home against Madison Edgewood.
Like he said, his big night Thursday had a lot to do with teammates sharing the ball.
“He got it off of great looks and great ball movement — open looks from guys finding each other and moving the basketball. If you give him, or a lot of our guys, space like that, we have a good chance to knock it down,” said Ladron, whose squad got a double-double from Helbing with 13 points and 11 assists and a near triple-double from Marshall Kuhl with nine points, nine assists and six rebounds.
All told, the win for Beaver Dam amounted to just what the doctor ordered following the loss to Randolph, which dropped the Golden Beavers to 4-6 in their last 10 games entering Thursday night’s contest.
That stretch followed a perfect 11-0 start to the year for Beaver Dam, which is trying to find its mojo in time for the playoffs.
“Refocused,” Ladron said of the biggest key to the win over Reedsburg. “We just seem like we are refocused group yesterday in practice and a refocused group today. The challenge for us is to be refocused the rest of the way.
“This is the way we know we’re capable of playing. It needs to stay that way.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.