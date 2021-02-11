BOYS HOOPS: Abel sets program record for 3-pointers in a season in Beaver Dam's Senior Night victory over Reedsburg

“So moving the ball, cheering, getting guys up — just playing for each other. That’s helped me a lot throughout my career.”

Abel was joined in being honored on Senior Night by Braxton Davis, who had two points and four rebounds and was active on defense, helping Beaver Dam win the turnover battle 17-4.

And the Golden Beavers (16-6) wasted little time showing that Thursday was going to be special for more than just Senior Night, racing out to a 29-4 lead over the first 9 minutes of the game.

Abel had 23 of his points before halftime and Alex Soto (seven), Marshall Kuhl (six), Brady Helbing (six), Tyler Bunkoske (six) and Cam Mendoza (two) all chipped in to help the Golden Beavers to the 49-22 advantage at the break.

Meanwhile, Reedsburg’s (3-15) Zach Bestor had 14 of his 34 points in the game during the first half. The senior guard was the lone Reedsburg player in double-figures the entire night, as Sawyer Molitor and Hunter Dempsey each added eight as the only others to score more than three.

The dominant start for the Golden Beavers had a lot to do with the sour taste in their mouth following Tuesday’s loss.