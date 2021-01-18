BOYS HOOPS: Abel, team assist total boost Beaver Dam to 74-64 win over rival Watertown

Numbers don’t lie, or so the saying goes, and the number that was speaking loudest and most honestly on Nate Abel’s behalf entering his Beaver Dam prep boys basketball team’s tilt with Watertown was 24.4.
That’s how many points per game the NCAA Division II Michigan Tech-bound senior guard was averaging at tip-off — and it’s a number he would only bolster by pouring in 39 points on Monday night.
But as creative as Abel is off the dribble and as far beyond the 3-point line as his range extends, there’s a less obvious, albeit simple, reason he’s tickling the twine at the rate he’s tickled it this year.
“The unselfish play of the other guys to try to find the hot guy,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said.
That showed in a big way in this contest as the Golden Beavers were credited with an assist on 20 of their 24 field goals — a dozen of those field goals splashing in from 3-point range — in what was a team effort that amounted to a 74-64 victory over the Goslings, Beaver Dam’s 10th straight over its rival to the south.
Abel got going early, hitting a 3-pointer from the top of the key a little over a minute in for Beaver Dam’s (12-2) first points of the night to make it 3-2.
A while later, his 3 with 8 minutes, 35 seconds to go in the first half would give the Golden Beavers their biggest lead to that point at 20-13. And his drive along the left baseline for a lay-up with 4 seconds to go in the half provided the last of his 22 points before halftime, giving Beaver Dam a 29-24 advantage at the break.
Abel then canned a triple from the left wing in the opening minute of the second half to make it 32-24, which is when Watertown’s (3-5) defense really started to crack.
The attention on Abel, who scored all but seven of Beaver Dam’s points before halftime, allowed for Tyler Bunkoske (13 points, 11 of them after halftime), Brady Helbing (seven, five after half) and Alex Soto (seven, all after half) to pick apart the Goslings.
“It works both ways,” Ladron said of Abel’s scoring prowess. “When Nate rolls, other guys open up. But the other thing, too, is teams know that we’ve got other guys who can score and really shoot the ball. So you can’t just hound Nate, because we’re going to find guys on the perimeter who can knock down shots.
“That’s been a key to our success — we’ve been really good on the offensive side this year.”
Bunkoske also had six assists and five rebounds to complement his scoring total, while Helbing led in assists with seven.
Beaver Dam — ranked sixth in Division 2 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll— stretched the lead to 35-24 on a 3-pointer by Bunkoske with 58 seconds gone by in the second half, but Watertown answered and was able to make it 35-31 on a 3 by Nathan Gapinski, who led the Goslings with 17 points.
That was the Goslings’ last good punch, though, as the Golden Beavers methodically pulled away, never leading by less than double figures following Braxton Davis’ 3 from the left corner that made it 50-38 with 9:58 remaining.
“You’ve got to give them credit,” Ladron said of the Goslings, whose bench was only two-deep on Monday night. “They were able to hang in there — we had a couple times where it looked like we were going to really pull away, and then they just kind of hung around and hung around. So you have to give those guys a lot of credit.”
Watertown’s valiant shorthanded effort just wasn’t quite enough to stymie a Beaver Dam team hungry to get back on the victorious side of the ledger after opening the season with 11 straight wins before dropping its last two, both to talented teams in Janesville Parker on the road last Tuesday and Green Bay Notre Dame at home on Saturday.
“Our guys understand that we have been playing good basketball, our schedule’s just been a grinder,” Ladron said. “But it’s good for our guys. I think it’s made us better — I think we’re miles better than we were in the beginning of the year, and I think part of that is the schedule that we’ve played.
“But, yeah, obviously it is a little bit of a relief to get back on the winning side.”
BEAVER DAM 74, WATERTOWN 64</&hspag3>
Watertown 24 40 — 64
Beaver Dam 29 45 — 74
WATERTOWN (fgm ftm-fta pts) — Trenton Shelton 4 2-3 11, Patrick Lampe 1 0-0 2, Nathan Gapinski 6 4-5 17, Anthony Bohmann 2 0-0 6, Brady Martin 3 1-1 8, Kaleb Roberts 4 6-10 14, Andrew David 2 2-2 6. Totals: 22 15-21 64.
BEAVER DAM — Tyler Bunkoske 4 2-2 13, Brady Helbing 2 3-4 7, Marshall Kuhl 1 0-0 3, Alex Soto 2 2-2 7, Nate Abel 13 7-9 39, Colton Fakes 1 0-0 2, Braxton Davis 1 0-0 3. Totals: 24 14-17 74.
3-pointers: Watertown 5 (Shelton 1, Gapinski 1, Bohmann 2, Martin 1), Beaver Dam 12 (Bunkoske 3, Kuhl 1, Soto 1, Abel 6, Davis 1). Total fouls: Watertown 14, Beaver Dam 20. Fouled out: Lampe.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.