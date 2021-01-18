BOYS HOOPS: Abel, team assist total boost Beaver Dam to 74-64 win over rival Watertown

Numbers don’t lie, or so the saying goes, and the number that was speaking loudest and most honestly on Nate Abel’s behalf entering his Beaver Dam prep boys basketball team’s tilt with Watertown was 24.4.

That’s how many points per game the NCAA Division II Michigan Tech-bound senior guard was averaging at tip-off — and it’s a number he would only bolster by pouring in 39 points on Monday night.

But as creative as Abel is off the dribble and as far beyond the 3-point line as his range extends, there’s a less obvious, albeit simple, reason he’s tickling the twine at the rate he’s tickled it this year.

“The unselfish play of the other guys to try to find the hot guy,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said.

That showed in a big way in this contest as the Golden Beavers were credited with an assist on 20 of their 24 field goals — a dozen of those field goals splashing in from 3-point range — in what was a team effort that amounted to a 74-64 victory over the Goslings, Beaver Dam’s 10th straight over its rival to the south.

Abel got going early, hitting a 3-pointer from the top of the key a little over a minute in for Beaver Dam’s (12-2) first points of the night to make it 3-2.