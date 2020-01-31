BOYS HOOPS: All hands on deck helps Beaver Dam upset 9th-ranked DeForest, 59-57

Later after Schroeder missed a game-tying 3-point attempt, Eli Wilke, who was in the game for Boschert, snared the rebound and was fouled, going one-of-two at the line to give Beaver Dam a two-possession lead at 58-54.

“He missed the first one but then took a deep breath and calmly swished the second one,” Ladron said of Wilke, a little used senior who was called on for minutes in this one to help offset DeForest’s size advantage. “I’m really happy for Eli, he’s been a great leader for us all year.”

Schroeder answered with a 3 that made it 58-57 with 2.7 seconds to go but Abel was then fouled with 0.9 seconds left and after making the first free throw, he intentionally missed the second because DeForest was out of timeouts. Abel got his own rebound on the miss to preserve the victory.

Mason Ferron and the 6-foot-3 Braxton Davis, two other bench players not called upon for many minutes this year, also saw a good chunk of time in this one against DeForest’s size.

“Those three guys really stepped up and played well tonight,” Ladron said of Wilke, Ferron and Davis. “They played physical and they played fearless tonight and gave us some really big minutes.”