BOYS HOOPS: All hands on deck helps Beaver Dam upset 9th-ranked DeForest, 59-57

Beaver Dam’s prep boys basketball team has for the most part been better than its record this season, with a number of close losses to really good teams.
On Friday night against DeForest, the Golden Beavers showed that to be true.
Nate Abel had 19 points, Broden Boschert had 18 and a trio of players came off the bench to play big roles in a 59-57, Badger North Conference victory over the Norskies — the ninth-ranked team in Division 2 according to the Associated Press.
“No question, it’s a signature win for us,” said Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron, whose team played DeForest tough in a 87-75 loss back on Dec. 7 during a trying 2-8 start to the season before now having won four straight.
Boschert banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Beaver Dam a 23-21 halftime lead and then the Golden Beavers (6-8, 3-5 Badger North) went on a 7-2 run to open the second half, taking a 30-23 lead.
But DeForest (10-4, 6-2), which shared the conference lead with Waunakee before Friday night’s loss, clawed back, setting the stage for a barnburner of a finish.
Boschert’s 3-pointer from NBA range on the left wing with 2:55 to play gave the Golden Beavers a 53-47 lead but he would foul out with 25 seconds remaining, sending Trey Schroeder to the line where he would go one-of-two to get the Norskies within 55-54.
Later after Schroeder missed a game-tying 3-point attempt, Eli Wilke, who was in the game for Boschert, snared the rebound and was fouled, going one-of-two at the line to give Beaver Dam a two-possession lead at 58-54.
“He missed the first one but then took a deep breath and calmly swished the second one,” Ladron said of Wilke, a little used senior who was called on for minutes in this one to help offset DeForest’s size advantage. “I’m really happy for Eli, he’s been a great leader for us all year.”
Schroeder answered with a 3 that made it 58-57 with 2.7 seconds to go but Abel was then fouled with 0.9 seconds left and after making the first free throw, he intentionally missed the second because DeForest was out of timeouts. Abel got his own rebound on the miss to preserve the victory.
Mason Ferron and the 6-foot-3 Braxton Davis, two other bench players not called upon for many minutes this year, also saw a good chunk of time in this one against DeForest’s size.
“Those three guys really stepped up and played well tonight,” Ladron said of Wilke, Ferron and Davis. “They played physical and they played fearless tonight and gave us some really big minutes.”
Ladron also heaped praise on Boschert, who he said “battled foul trouble all night (but) hit some gigantic shots for us. He had five 3s and every 3 came in a big spot. He was outstanding for us and really played like a senior should in a big game.”
Ladron said that his team’s two main goals Friday night were “to compete and trust each other.”
“And,” he added, “I think we absolutely did that. I didn’t care what the outcome was going to be tonight, I just wanted to see us compete with them and not back down, and we did from the very tip — we battled. Our kids played fearless tonight.”
Ladron also added that with his team’s lack of experience coming into the season and overall lack of size, he knew there would be growing pains and perhaps a little bit of lengthy learning curve.
He’s hoping Friday marks a stark turn in the right direction as the stretch run looms.
“This is obviously a signature win for us,” he said, “but we don’t want this to be the only one. We’ve got a lot of season left so we want to keep building on what we’re doing.”
BEAVER DAM 59, DEFOREST 57</&hspag3>
Beaver Dam 23 36 — 59
DeForest 21 36 — 57
BEAVER DAM — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Broden Boschert 6 1-2 18, Brady Helbing 2 0-1 -4, Alex Soto 1 2-2 4, Eli Wilke 0 1-2 1, Ty Bunkoske 4 2-2 11, Nate Abel 4 9-10 19, Mason Ferron 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 15-19 59.
DEFOREST — Bonds 2 3-4 7, Weisbrod 6 1-2 13, Schroeder 7 5-6 20, Hawk 1 0-0 2, Magli 2 1-3 5, Hertig 4 2-2 10. Totals: 22 12-17 57.
3-pointers: BD 8 (Boschert 5, Bunkoske 1, Abel 2), DeFo 1 (Schroeder 1). Total fouls: BD 18, DeFo 15. Fouled out: BD — Boschert. DeFo — None.
