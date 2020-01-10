BOYS HOOPS: Alvin leads Randolph past Rio, 58-47

“That was our intentions from the start and we obviously didn’t do a very good job of it,” Randolph coach Tyler Fischer said. “He’s a very good player and a very good shooter and we knew that coming in, but we didn’t execute defensively. We made a few adjustments there and the guys stayed out him and they did a better job in the second half.”

Schneider scored 14 of his team-high 19 points in the first half.

“P is a dynamic player,” said Struck, who was referring to Schneider by his nickname. “He’s tough to guard all over the court. He can shoot and obviously with the length in arms, he’s tough to guard down low, put backs, rebounds and he can dribble and passes a bit too. That’s what makes him dynamic and when he’s on, he can shoot from almost anywhere.”

Both teams traded small runs until the Vikings attained a 26-22 lead with 50 seconds left when Cody Bartelt got a layup and a triple to fall.

But 15 seconds later, Randolph’s Sam Grieger, who had 12 points on the night, cut it to two with a layup. Rio tried to run out the clock to get the last shot, but missed with 3 seconds left, allowing Randolph’s Peyton Moldenhauer to race down the court and tie it at 26 with a layup as time expired.