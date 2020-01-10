BOYS HOOPS: Alvin leads Randolph past Rio, 58-47

RANDOLPH ― Sophomore Travis Alvin is a 6-foot-3 forward with a lot of muscle that can enforce his will on players down low for the Randolph prep boys basketball team.
He did that in Friday’s Trailways West Conference game against Rio as he powered his way for 26 points to lead the Rockets to a 58-47 victory over the Vikings.
“Anybody who puts that much points up on us is obviously tough to guard,” Vikings coach Tim Struck said. “He’s a big kid who moves very well. He had some nice touch tonight along with the dribbling. He was very impressive.”
Alvin scored much of his points in the paint and most of them were second-chance opportunities.
“Yeah, that’s all that offseason lifting,” Alvin said. “My teammates fed me the ball and I’ve got to give credit to Rio. They played a good, tough game. They were hitting shots and we were able to come out of the stretch.”
The victory kept the Rockets (9-0, 5-0), ranked third in Division 5 by the Associated Press and fourth in Division 5 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll, a top the West with a 5-0 record.
However, the Vikings (6-4, 3-2) made it difficult in the first half. Junior Pierson Schneider scored Rio’s first nine points as he traded buckets with the Rockets in the first 10 minutes of the game. But the Vikings trailed 11-9.
“That was our intentions from the start and we obviously didn’t do a very good job of it,” Randolph coach Tyler Fischer said. “He’s a very good player and a very good shooter and we knew that coming in, but we didn’t execute defensively. We made a few adjustments there and the guys stayed out him and they did a better job in the second half.”
You have free articles remaining.
Schneider scored 14 of his team-high 19 points in the first half.
“P is a dynamic player,” said Struck, who was referring to Schneider by his nickname. “He’s tough to guard all over the court. He can shoot and obviously with the length in arms, he’s tough to guard down low, put backs, rebounds and he can dribble and passes a bit too. That’s what makes him dynamic and when he’s on, he can shoot from almost anywhere.”
Both teams traded small runs until the Vikings attained a 26-22 lead with 50 seconds left when Cody Bartelt got a layup and a triple to fall.
But 15 seconds later, Randolph’s Sam Grieger, who had 12 points on the night, cut it to two with a layup. Rio tried to run out the clock to get the last shot, but missed with 3 seconds left, allowing Randolph’s Peyton Moldenhauer to race down the court and tie it at 26 with a layup as time expired.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Fischer said. “You know there’s going to be tidal waves throughout the game where things aren’t going to go well. We did not shoot the ball very well. When we’re not shooting the ball very well and we’re not getting the stops on the other end, there’s trouble. They were hitting shots and we weren’t getting out on them defensively. It’s a game of runs and we survived the downs and kept pushing on the highs.”
Randolph shot out to a 35-26 lead to begin the second half, which hurt all of Rio’s momentum.
“We knew coming out into the second half typically with two teams like this, especially here at Randolph which is such a great team, whoever gets out to that lead, it might be over,” Struck said. “We thought we would come out and battle back and forth, and they went up on us. Our kids held high. … They responded well, which is impressive to see from a group of kids like this.”
Rio responded and eventually cut the deficit to 37-36 with 12:20 remaining when Schneider drained a triple. He only scored two more points in the second half.
But Randolph’s Grieger answered with a bucket soon after that, which began a 9-2 run to put the Rockets up 46-38 with 8:56 left. Rio got as close as 50-45 when Tyson Prochnow got a 3, his only points, with 3:02 left, but would never get any closer than that.
“It’s definitely a tough win,” Alvin said. “They play us tough all the time it seems like and they’re able to hit shots and fortunately we came out ready to play in the second half. We won the game ultimately.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.