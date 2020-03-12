BOYS HOOPS: Alvin, Randolph roll to blowout win over Monticello in Div. 5 sectional semifinals

MADISON — Travis Alvin scored the first nine points for his Randolph prep boys basketball team in Thursday night’s Division 5 sectional semifinal against Monticello, a hot start for the 6-foot-3 sophomore forward to be sure.
It was also a sign of things to come.
Alvin had 21 points in the first half, including a basket at the buzzer, to lead the second-seeded Rockets to a 13-point advantage at the break and they never looked back, pounding the top-seeded Ponies 76-54 at Edgewood High School to get within one more victory of the program’s first trip to the state tournament since 2013, the year Randolph won the last of its 10 state championships.
With the victory over the Ponies, the third-ranked team in D5 according to the final WisSports.net coaches poll of the regular season, the Rockets, ranked tied for 10th, advance to face No. 1-ranked Sheboygan Lutheran in Saturday night’s sectional championship game at Fond du Lac High School. The Crusaders moved on with an 83-73 win over third-seeded Hustisford on Thursday.
“It was a team effort,” Alvin said. “We moved the ball pretty well, we cut, we knew where we needed to be and it led to some easy buckets — and buckets when we needed them.”
Alvin, the Rockets’ (23-3) co-leading scorer at 13.4 points per game coming in, was defended by fellow 6-3 forward Reece Rufer.
“I knew I was faster than him, watching film on him. He’s a good player, don’t get me wrong — he moves quick at his size. But I knew I was faster than him coming in,” Alvin said of the match-up. “So I just took advantage of it.”
Did he ever.
His last basket of the first half made it 38-25 at the break. Equally as important, it snared momentum away from Monticello (23-2) right away after the Ponies had cut their deficit to 11 on a 3-pointer by Simon Blohowiak with 8 seconds left in the half.
“Every game our focus is to get the ball into Trav, and all of our posts for that matter,” Randolph coach Tyler Fischer said. “You’ve got to have post catches and post touches because that opens up the guards. And he rebounded real well. So just crashing (the boards) — he played a great game, I’m proud of him.”
Alvin wasn’t alone, of course. Peyton Moldenhauer chipped in with 17 points, Sam Grieger added 11 — he and Moldenhaur also average 13.4 points per game — and Jordan Tietz had five, including one big 3-pointer from the top of the key that started a 9-2 run to stretch the Rockets’ 13-11 lead with 9 minutes, 15 seconds left in the first half out to 22-13 in the span of only 1:20.
Moldenhauer’s fastbreak basket capped that run, but a bit later Monticello closed the gap to six at 24-18. That’s when Alvin got a putback basket — one of five such baskets for him in the half — to spark a 10-2 burst that was finished off by Grieger’s pull-up jumper, making it 34-20 with 1:40 left in the half.
The game was never close the rest of the way. And in fact, Alvin’s most exciting basket of the night came during that run. He was battling inside and got chance after chance at a putback before finally getting the fourth to drop, on a desperation attempt that banked in as he was falling away from the hoop while losing his balance.
“I should have made it the first time, to be honest with you,” he said. “But I’m glad I could put it in the bucket.”
Grieger completed an and-one to open the second half, and the Rockets would use it to go on a 14-3 run that in effect salted the game away, giving them a 52-28 advantage.
Even Alvin and Fischer couldn’t have dreamed up a better all-around effort.
“No,” Fischer said, “I don’t think so.
“The guys executed, especially on the defensive end, really well. And offensively I thought we moved the ball well. We did get stagnant at times, but we just kept attacking — they stayed in attack mode throughout the game, which in the past we have stalled out a lot, so that’s good to see that they kept the pedal down.”
Alvin added that, “from a scoring standpoint, no,” he didn’t expect things to go so well Thursday. “But I think we knew we were the better team coming in, and we executed the game plan pretty well and came out with the victory.”
The victory came at the end of a day that began with the WIAA putting out a statement that attendance for the girls basketball state tournament in Ashwaubenon would be limited to 22 members of each team, two school supervisors and 88 fans for each team — a response to the worsening coronavirus pandemic in the country that also forced the cancelation or postponement of pretty much every collegiate and pro sporting event or league as well.
That same statement by the WIAA left it up to local municipalities and school districts for how they would handle boys basketball sectional semifinals, and Edgewood — just like pretty much everywhere else — followed the same guidelines that were put in place for the girls basketball state tournament.
There was some uncertainty throughout the day as to whether the limited scope of the boys and girls basketball tournament would ultimately turn into cancelations or postponements, but in the end, the games went on.
“Yeah, it was definitely a scare,” Alvin said. “I wanted to play — I was hyped up to play since I woke up this morning. From the time I was in the shower I was ready to play, and I’m just happy we got the opportunity to play this game.”
Added Fischer, “Like I said to their coach before the game, it was like, ‘All day long, all this stuff going on — we’re finally here, let’s play.’ Our crowd, they brought a nice environment for us.
“I didn’t know what to think. Once they pulled the plug on the NCAA and NBA, I didn’t know what to think. I figured something was probably coming but I didn’t know what. We said before the game, ‘All that stuff’s out of our control so let’s control what we can control and focus on that,’ and that’s what the boys did.”
They did, indeed—turning in almost a perfect game in the process.
Almost perfect.
“I told them, ‘We had five turnovers, dog-gone-it guys, what are we doing?’” Fischer joked. “A couple times in the second half we forced some stuff, which we didn’t need to — we were playing with the lead.
“But overall I’m proud of the guys.”
RANDOLPH 76, MONTICELLO 54
Randolph 38 38 — 76
Monticello 25 29 — 54
RANDOLPH — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Parker Kohn 2 0-0 4, Jordan Tietz 2 0-0 5, Sam Grieger 5 1-1 11, Brayden Haffele 2 0-0 5, Travis Alvin 14 2-4 30, Peyton Moldenhauer 8 0-0 17, Zach Paul 1 0-0 2, Tanner Moldenhauer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 35 3-5 76.
MONTICELLO — Simon Blohowiak 2 1-2 6, Owen Ace 3 0-0 6, Peter Gustafson 7 3-4 17, Devin Holtz 1 0-0 3, Blake Klitzke 0 1-2 1, Reece Rufer 9 1-2 21. Totals: 22 6-10 54.
3-pointers: Randolph 3 (Tietz 1, Haffele 1, P. Moldenhauer 1), Monticello 4 (Blohowiak 1, Holtz 1, Rufer 2). Total fouls: Randolph 12, Monticello 8. Fouled out: None.
