BOYS HOOPS: Alvin, Randolph roll to blowout win over Monticello in Div. 5 sectional semifinals

“I knew I was faster than him, watching film on him. He’s a good player, don’t get me wrong — he moves quick at his size. But I knew I was faster than him coming in,” Alvin said of the match-up. “So I just took advantage of it.”

Did he ever.

His last basket of the first half made it 38-25 at the break. Equally as important, it snared momentum away from Monticello (23-2) right away after the Ponies had cut their deficit to 11 on a 3-pointer by Simon Blohowiak with 8 seconds left in the half.

“Every game our focus is to get the ball into Trav, and all of our posts for that matter,” Randolph coach Tyler Fischer said. “You’ve got to have post catches and post touches because that opens up the guards. And he rebounded real well. So just crashing (the boards) — he played a great game, I’m proud of him.”

Alvin wasn’t alone, of course. Peyton Moldenhauer chipped in with 17 points, Sam Grieger added 11 — he and Moldenhaur also average 13.4 points per game — and Jordan Tietz had five, including one big 3-pointer from the top of the key that started a 9-2 run to stretch the Rockets’ 13-11 lead with 9 minutes, 15 seconds left in the first half out to 22-13 in the span of only 1:20.