BOYS HOOPS: Back and forth game goes Sauk Prairie's way in overtime loss for Beaver Dam

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But Beaver Dam couldn’t stretch the lead and a couple minutes later Parker Breunig hit back-to-back 3s to tie the game at 39.

“We had a really cold stretch there where we didn’t hit anything,” Ladron said. “We had 10 straight possessions where we didn’t score. We had a chance to put them away there and we just couldn’t do it. And obviously they made a couple more plays down the stretch than we did — that’s just how it goes.”

After Breunig’s 3s tied the game Evan Sharkey did answer with a basket with 9 minutes, 8 seconds remaining to break Beaver Dam’s 6:27 long scoring drought, making it 41-39. And it was back and forth the rest of the way, with a tie and a lead change and neither side going in front by more than three.

Bunkoske’s 3 from the right wing — the last of his 17 points on the night — with 2:29 to play gave Beaver Dam a 48-46 lead but Trevor Spray scored from the left block on the Eagles’ next possession to tie the game up at 48.

Beaver Dam then ran the clock all the way down but Nate Abel came up short on runner attacking the basket with 5 seconds to go before Sauk Prairie was unable to get off a game-winning try, sending the contest to overtime.