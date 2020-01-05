BOYS HOOPS: Back and forth game goes Sauk Prairie's way in overtime loss for Beaver Dam

Many emotions were likely swirling around inside the Beaver Dam prep boys basketball team's locker room following its first contest of the new year Saturday night.
Frustrated probably topped the list.
The Golden Beavers weathered a rocky first half and led Sauk Prairie at the break, came out after halftime and threatened to pull away and then when the game ultimately went to overtime scored the first points of the extra session to take the driver’s seat. But in the end it was the Eagles who would soar to a 60-54 Badger North Conference victory.
“At some point it’s got to start turning around,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said of a now five-game losing streak and only two wins on the year. “We didn’t make enough plays down the stretch — I didn’t do a very good job down the stretch.
“I’ll be honest, I don’t really have much to say about this one — this one stings.”
Beaver Dam (2-8, 0-5 Badger North) was coming off two confidence building losses at a holiday tournament in Winona, Minn. — one of them a 79-59 defeat to Waseca, the top-ranked team in Minnesota Classs 2A, in which the game was tied at halftime.
And after a back-and-forth first half where the Eagles (3-5, 2-3) and Golden Beavers were tied four times and traded the lead seven times — the Golden Beavers led 33-31 at the break following Broden Boschert’s buzzer-beating drive to the basket — it looked like Beaver Dam might pull away in the second half when Boschert and Ty Bunkoske both hit 3-pointers in the opening minutes to make it 39-33.
But Beaver Dam couldn’t stretch the lead and a couple minutes later Parker Breunig hit back-to-back 3s to tie the game at 39.
“We had a really cold stretch there where we didn’t hit anything,” Ladron said. “We had 10 straight possessions where we didn’t score. We had a chance to put them away there and we just couldn’t do it. And obviously they made a couple more plays down the stretch than we did — that’s just how it goes.”
After Breunig’s 3s tied the game Evan Sharkey did answer with a basket with 9 minutes, 8 seconds remaining to break Beaver Dam’s 6:27 long scoring drought, making it 41-39. And it was back and forth the rest of the way, with a tie and a lead change and neither side going in front by more than three.
Bunkoske’s 3 from the right wing — the last of his 17 points on the night — with 2:29 to play gave Beaver Dam a 48-46 lead but Trevor Spray scored from the left block on the Eagles’ next possession to tie the game up at 48.
Beaver Dam then ran the clock all the way down but Nate Abel came up short on runner attacking the basket with 5 seconds to go before Sauk Prairie was unable to get off a game-winning try, sending the contest to overtime.
Boschert, who had 11 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 19, canned a 3 from NBA range on the left wing to begin the extra session but Beaver Dam wouldn’t score again until Brady Helbing’s 3 during a desperate comeback bid with 25 seconds left as the Eagles pulled away for the victory.
Abel, who came in averaging 23.1 points per game, was held to just two on a pair of free throws — a big reason for Beaver Dam's up and down offensive showing.
Boschert and Bunkoske and Helbing (11 points), who exceeded their scoring averages by a combined 13.1 points, did their best to make up the difference but it wasn't quite enough.
“I’m happy with the kids, happy with their effort,” Ladron said. “We made some bad decisions down the stretch — and that’s my fault. I’ve got to do a better job of getting the guys who are going the ball. That’s on me.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.