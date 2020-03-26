BOYS HOOPS: Badgers' recruit Davis named AP player of year; state legend Petitgoue coach of year

Davis committed to the Badgers last summer, and there’s an obvious reason Fergot foresaw this kind of future for him. “You have to have a certain level of natural talent,” Fergot said, “and he certainly has that.

“And if you look at the top players in the state by class, you have a group of 20 or so you would consider for that when they are younger, say as a freshman. But then you really have to be committed to becoming the best, and Johnny did that.”

Davis and the Red Raiders finished their season with a 55-40 win over top-ranked Onalaska on March 12 in the sectional semifinals, then late that night the WIAA canceled the remainder of the boys and girls basketball postseasons due to the still-ongoing pandemic.

Columbus 6-foot-5 senior Ben Emler, the program’s all-time career scoring leader (1,540 points) who averaged 20.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game this winter, was the Beaver Dam area’s only all-state pick, receiving honorable mention.

State legend adds to résumé

Long-time Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue and the Cubans were ‘oh so close’ to making history this year.