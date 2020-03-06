BOYS HOOPS: Balanced scoring effort, defense fuel Columbus past Wautom in regional semifinals

That’s when Brunell went on his hot streak, hitting three straight 3s to answer each ensuing basket by the Hornets. The teams then traded baskets — there were 10 lead changes in the first half — until Brunell hit his fourth trey to give the Cardinals’ a 29-26 advantage with 4:34 to go in the half. It would be a lead Columbus would never relinquish and his basket also fueled an 11-0 run as Columbus closed the half with a 39-30 advantage.

Wautoma got within eight points twice in the second half thanks in part to eight straight points by junior Logan Johnson. His bucket with 9:59 to go in the game cut Columbus’ lead to 55-47, but the Cardinals then broke the game open, going on a 14-6 run to lead by 16 with 5:37 to play.

The Hornets struggled against Columbus’ defensive pressure, forcing them to resort to the long ball. Wautoma launched 37 3s in the game, hitting on 11. Sophomore Gabe Ascher led the Hornets with 17 points.

“We’ve got some tough-minded kids. These guys want to win above seeing their name in the box score,” Schambow said about his team’s defensive effort. “It’s nice to see defensively that we’re gritty and we’re tough.”