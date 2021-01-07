BOYS HOOPS: Battle of top-10 teams goes to Beaver Dam as Golden Beavers beat Waunakee, 65-61

A bit later, his long 3 gave the Golden Beavers the lead for good. And he would also have a big hand in salting the game away, banking a tough shot in off an inbounds pass with 1:20 left to make it 60-55 and then scoring again in the paint with 35 seconds remaining to keep the lead at five at 62-57.

Waunakee made it a one-possession game again right away after that, but Tyler Bunkoske, who finished with 14 points, sank a pair of foul shots with 25.4 seconds left to make it 64-59 and the Warriors couldn’t get the ball back with a chance to tie or take the lead the rest of the way.

“They’re good. They’re ranked in Division 1 for a reason. They are talented, strong and they are very experienced,” Ladron said of the Warriors. “But we did a great job defensively inside on those guys, we rebounded with them and we took care of the ball against their pressure, which are things we didn’t do last year against them.”

Taking care of the ball, in fact, might have been the biggest key to victory for the Golden Beavers. They had five turnovers in the first half but only three over the final 18 minutes when Waunakee really ramped up its full-court pressure and half-court trapping.