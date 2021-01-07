BOYS HOOPS: Battle of top-10 teams goes to Beaver Dam as Golden Beavers beat Waunakee, 65-61

It’s never easy against Waunakee’s prep boys basketball team, not with the kind of depth, size and, above all else, talent that the Warriors bring to the party year in and year out.
They finally were able to get their 2020-21 season going Thursday night after having to sit out November and December because of local and school restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was unbeaten Beaver Dam that got the honor of being their first opponent.
The Golden Beavers were up to the task.
Nate Abel’s 3-pointer — from halfway between the arc and half-court — with 4 minutes, 17 seconds remaining provided the 12th and final lead change of the second half, propelling the Golden Beavers to a 65-61 win in a match-up of 10th-ranked teams, albeit each in separate polls.
“That is always a physical and emotional game,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said before then pausing to gather his thoughts.
“I mean, what can you say about our guys?” he continued.
It’s a fair question. What can you say about a team that features a starting line-up of players 6-foot-2 or shorter, doesn’t have a deep bench and in its last two games had to play without that bench — five players from the JV roster moved up to fill in — because of COVID-19 issues?
“Gutty — a bunch of mentally tough, gritty kids who really play for each other,” Ladron said when pressed to describe what it is about this year’s group that has allowed it to surge to an 11-0 start. “I told them a few weeks back, I said, 'Listen, I’d be willing to go to war with you guys against anybody.’
“And (tonight) is why, because we’re mentally tough and resilient and we’re able to battle with — we’ve played some really good teams, especially over the last few weeks — and we’re able to stay in the hunt and keep battling. It’s just a gutty, mentally tough group of kids.”
That was on full display against the Warriors.
Waunakee — ranked 10th in Division 1 according to the latest WisSports.net coaches poll despite not having played until Thursday night — trailed by eight when it was 22-14 after Evan Sharkey canned one of his four 3-pointers in the game with 4:08 to go in the first half. But that was as big as the Warriors’ deficit would grow and they were only down one at halftime, trailing 26-25.
The second half was as back-and-forth as it gets.
The biggest deficit for Beaver Dam — ranked 10th in Div. 2 according to the Associated Press poll — was three when it trailed 49-46 on a basket inside by Jack Dotzler with 6:10 to play. But Abel, who had a game-high 26 points, answered with a triple to knot things up.
A bit later, his long 3 gave the Golden Beavers the lead for good. And he would also have a big hand in salting the game away, banking a tough shot in off an inbounds pass with 1:20 left to make it 60-55 and then scoring again in the paint with 35 seconds remaining to keep the lead at five at 62-57.
Waunakee made it a one-possession game again right away after that, but Tyler Bunkoske, who finished with 14 points, sank a pair of foul shots with 25.4 seconds left to make it 64-59 and the Warriors couldn’t get the ball back with a chance to tie or take the lead the rest of the way.
“They’re good. They’re ranked in Division 1 for a reason. They are talented, strong and they are very experienced,” Ladron said of the Warriors. “But we did a great job defensively inside on those guys, we rebounded with them and we took care of the ball against their pressure, which are things we didn’t do last year against them.”
Taking care of the ball, in fact, might have been the biggest key to victory for the Golden Beavers. They had five turnovers in the first half but only three over the final 18 minutes when Waunakee really ramped up its full-court pressure and half-court trapping.
“That’s what you’ve got to do against these guys — you’ve got to be able to move the ball and you’ve got to be able to take care of it, because they do a great job of trying to turn you over and pressure you defensively,” Ladron said. “They live off those things and they live off of you playing out of control.”
The Warriors didn’t feast Thursday night like they normally do.
And on the flip side, Beaver Dam forced 15 turnovers, a big reason the Warriors weren’t able to go on any game-changing runs and also a big credit to the way the Golden Beavers defended.
“We’ve gotten so much better defensively over the last year,” Ladron said. “Part of it’s our physical strength; part of it’s a couple changes we’ve made. And the guys, they grind — they’re willing to grind out long, defensive possessions. And we do a great job on the glass. We really compete and battle, especially against a team that’s that much bigger than us like they are.”
It showed in the rebounding stats as well, with Beaver Dam winning that category by a narrow 25-24 margin despite the Warriors being bigger at pretty much every position on the floor.
It all added up to yet another impressive victory.
“It’s playing smart and finding each other and just playing really solid and staying together,” Ladron said. “That’s been what we’ve done during our run, and it was a big key tonight.”
