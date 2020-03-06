BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam acquits itself well but bows out of playoffs in loss to defending state champion Nicolet

GLENDALE — Tests don’t get much tougher than the one Beaver Dam’s prep boys basketball team took Friday night in the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinals. It was an organic chemistry midterm and an AP biology final exam and a college-credit English essay all wrapped into one.
Across the way was 6-foot-9 inch senior Jalen Johnson, a Duke recruit. And he was just one member of Glendale Nicolet’s talented roster. The defending D2 state champion Knights are ranked second in the state in the WisSport.net coaches D2 poll and third in the Associated Press D2 poll for a reason.
Whether or not the Golden Beavers passed the test is in the eye of the beholder. The final score — an 87-57 victory for the top-seeded Knights over the eighth-seeded Golden Beavers — suggests they didn’t.
But knowing the Golden Beavers, and the way their season has gone this year, is to know that the score only tells part of how they did. One question on the test, maybe two.
The bulk of their answers were right.
The Golden Beavers (11-13) didn’t come in scared. Quite the opposite.
They defended well. They stayed within striking distance for the first 7-plus minutes. And if not for a rare night where they took a while to get going from beyond the arc — they had only three 3-pointers in the first half — perhaps the game would have been a whole lot closer.
Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron knows that better than anyone.
“I’m happy with the way we played. Defensively, going into halftime we were pretty good. We tried to take some things away that they were doing, and we held them to three offensive rebounds in the first half. I know they had 39 points at half, but the effort was really good — we just didn’t knock down a whole lot of shots,” he said. “We knew coming, we needed to get 15 or 20 threes tonight for this to be a ball game. And we just didn’t shoot the ball very well.
“But I’m happy with the way we played.”
Beaver Dam trailed 10-9 with almost 5 minutes gone by after junior guard Brady Helbing swished a 3 from closer to halfcourt than the top of the key then made a pair of free throws. And it was still fairly close with a little more than 5 minutes left in the half, with Nicolet ahead 29-18.
But the Knights (20-3) closed the half on a 10-2 run — capped off by back-to-back baskets in the paint by 6-7 junior James Graham, who averages 20.9 points per game — to go in front 39-20 at the break.
He had 10 points in the first half and Johnson had a dozen — and once Johnson, who has only played in the Knights’ last seven games after transferring back from IMG Academy in Florida and being deemed eligible by the WIAA on Feb. 6 because he didn’t play in any games at IMG, got going in the second half, Beaver Dam’s fate was sealed.
Johnson, who — not counting a 62-50 regular-season ending win over Mequon Homestead because stats from that game weren’t available for this story — came in averaging 25.4 points per game. He had 15 alone after halftime, giving him a game-high 27 on the night.
The Golden Beavers did start shooting better after the break, and thanks to a pair of 3s by Nate Abel — he had a team-high 21 points — and an NBA range 3 by Helbing that banked in, accounting for all nine points during a 9-2 run, Beaver Dam was able to trim its 19-point halftime deficit down to 16 at 45-29 with 2:39 gone by in the second half.
The good shooting lasted a while longer — the trouble was, it just didn’t coincide with enough stops to make things interesting.
You have free articles remaining.
“The tide had turned a little bit because we were able to get some buckets, but then we couldn’t stop them. They started getting Jalen inside, and that’s a mismatch for anybody but for us it’s really a mismatch,” Ladron said. “They did a good job of getting him in there — that’s a good adjustment for them.”
The closest that Beaver Dam got after that barrage of 3s was within 52-37 on an NBA range 3 by senior Broden Boschert with 13:17 remaining. After that, the Knights slowly extended their lead — in large part because all the attention on Johnson allowed him to distribute to open teammates almost at will.
“Obviously he’s physically bigger than probably three of our guys put together, but his ability to see the floor is a difference maker for them — especially down the road as they move forward,” Ladron said of Nicolet, which now will face fifth-seeded Cedarburg in tonight’s regional finals. “I thought we did OK on him. The numbers don’t dictate that, but he does that to everybody.
“I’m proud of our guys. We came out and moved the ball really well in the second half, and we didn’t play afraid — we went after them. And that’s what we asked them to do. I thought we had good composure tonight and did a lot of things good, (Nicolet) is just really good.”
Complementing Abel were Helbing, who had 18 points, five assists and five rebounds, and Boschert, who had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Graham, who Ladron said was the other piece of the puzzle — the Golden Beavers needed to contain him and shoot well from beyond the arc in order to stay in it — had 20 points and junior Donovan Sparks, who came in averaging 12.1 points per game, had 17.
The loss for Beaver Dam was only its sixth since the calendar turned to 2020 and only the fifth in its last 14 games. That means the Golden Beavers — who started out 2-8, rebounded with five straight wins including a victory over then-ranked DeForest then lost four straight before ending the season 4-1 — were 9-5 over the second half of the year.
The Golden Beavers ability to weather every storm, get a home date in the regional quarterfinals and a crack at the defending state champs Friday night is owed largely to the seniors in Boschert, Eli Wilke, Mason Ferron and team manager Andrew Wallace, Ladron said.
“That’s a direct reflection of our senior class, there’s no question — because we were sitting at 2-8 and it didn’t look like (playing in this game) this was even a possibility,” he said. “We felt like we were trending in the right direction, but it takes leadership in the locker room to do that. The coaching staff can do everything we can to keep them steered the right way, but it really relies on the kids. And our seniors are tremendous leaders — they got us going the right way.”
It’s tough to say goodbye, Ladron added.
“That’s sort of the difference between us and (Nicolet). These kids — you develop relationships as seniors because we’re one team from one town, one zip code, one youth program. And you develop those relationships not just in high school but through the youth program,” he said. “I’m so happy they came through our program. They’re tremendous kids who will be missed, and obviously Andrew is hard to replace — he’s been such a big factor for us over the years.
“The biggest thing we’ll miss out of these four is leadership — they lead and they’re so good at it. It’s going to be a big hole to fill for us ”
NICOLET 87, BEAVER DAM 57</&hspag3>
Beaver Dam 20 37 — 57
Nicolet 39 48 — 87
BEAVER DAM — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Broden Boschert 4 1-3 12, Brady Helbing 6 3-3 18, Alex Soto 0 1-2 1, Eli Wilke 0 0-1 0, Ty Bunkoske 1 2-2 5, Nate Abel 6 6-8 21, Mason Ferron 0 0-1 0. Totals: 17 13-20 57.
NICOLET — Kobe Johnson 4 0-3 9, Jalen Johnson 12 2-3 27, Darrius Bolden 2 2-2 6, Jadrien Scott 1 0-0 2, Martell Wilson 0 1-2 1, Donovan Sparks 8 0-1 17, Jeremy Kobe 1 0-0 2, Treshawn Jones 1 1-1 3, James Graham 8 0-0 20. Totals: 37 6-12 87.
3-pointers: BD 7 (Boschert 3, Helbing 3, 1, Abel 3), Nicolet 7 (K. Johnson 1, J. Johnson 1, Sparks 1, Graham 4). Total fouls: BD 13, 17. Fouled out: None.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.