BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam acquits itself well but bows out of playoffs in loss to defending state champion Nicolet

“Obviously he’s physically bigger than probably three of our guys put together, but his ability to see the floor is a difference maker for them — especially down the road as they move forward,” Ladron said of Nicolet, which now will face fifth-seeded Cedarburg in tonight’s regional finals. “I thought we did OK on him. The numbers don’t dictate that, but he does that to everybody.

“I’m proud of our guys. We came out and moved the ball really well in the second half, and we didn’t play afraid — we went after them. And that’s what we asked them to do. I thought we had good composure tonight and did a lot of things good, (Nicolet) is just really good.”

Complementing Abel were Helbing, who had 18 points, five assists and five rebounds, and Boschert, who had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Graham, who Ladron said was the other piece of the puzzle — the Golden Beavers needed to contain him and shoot well from beyond the arc in order to stay in it — had 20 points and junior Donovan Sparks, who came in averaging 12.1 points per game, had 17.