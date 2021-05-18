BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam assistant Chris Smith taking a step up, has been hired as Hartford head coach

Chris Smith’s coaching resume isn’t short, dating back to his days right after graduating from Watertown High School in 2005.
And he added a new job to the list last week when he was hired to be the head coach of the Hartford prep boys basketball team, changing colors after spending the last five years as an assistant for Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron.
There’s a reason he’s done a good job in the profession. A couple of them, actually.
“He’s got two strengths that really stand out to me,” Ladron said. “One, he knows how to prepare players for opponents. He does a really good job with scouting, and understanding what team’s strengths are and trying to take some of those things away and attack weaknesses.
“And the other thing, too, is he’s really good with the kids. He had a great rapport with our players in Beaver Dam. The kids really, really enjoy him. He knows when it’s time to be tough and he knows when it’s time to back off a little bit — he has a really good handle on that. Those things are his two biggest strengths. And that’s a lot of what coaching is — is being able to prepare your kids for an opponent and putting them in the best position to be successful, and to make sure that they have a great experience.
“Chris does a really good job at both of those things.”
He’ll be doing so for Hartford now, trying to invigorate a program that was 5-19 last season, 6-18 in 2019-20 and 9-14 three years ago.
“I’m super excited for the opportunity. It’s something I’ve been striving for in my coaching career,” Smith said. “There’s definitely a sense of it being a little bittersweet. Beaver Dam has been somewhere I’ve been coaching where we’ve had a lot of success and I’ve made a lot of friends. There’s going to be a sense of sadness leaving the program, but at the same point, there’s a lot of excitement for the opportunity to go and coach in Hartford and hopefully turn the program around.”
Smith, who’s also Beaver Dam’s boys golf coach this spring, played for Ladron in 2001-02 when he was a sophomore and Ladron was an assistant Watertown.
All these years later, the two were reunited in Beaver Dam and Ladron coached Smith again.
“It’s sort of a source of pride,” Ladron said of Smith getting promoted from assistant to head coach, the second such move for a Beaver Dam assistant in the last two years after Brett Pickarts made the jump to Waupun prior to the 2019-20 season. “I’m really happy for Chris. With our assistants who want to move on and become head coaches, I do the best job I can to try to mentor them the best way I know how and give them added responsibilities as their tenure goes on.”
Mission accomplished.
“I have never seen anybody as organized and prepared and on-point with everything,” Smith said of Ladron. “The fact that he trusted me to take on a lot of those responsibilities and to be kind of his right-hand man and to trust that I was going to make the right decisions made me feel even more confident about myself, and me moving forward to try and take this next step.”
It’s a path for Smith that began right after high school. In the days and months after getting his diploma he helped coach an eighth grade travel team, and then in 2005-06 he was a JV assistant and by 2012-13 he was near the top of the food chain — serving as the head boys coach at a school in the Denver area one year and as an assistant girls coach at another school in the Denver area the next year.
He returned to Wisconsin and was a Beaver Dam assistant in 2014-15, the JV coach and a varsity assistant for the Kewaskum girls program in 2015-16 and a Beaver Dam assistant the last five years.
Smith knew early on that coaching, and basketball, were in his future.
“As soon as I was done playing basketball at a competitive level, I felt like I still needed to be around the game. And the best option available to me after I graduated high school was to start coaching,” he said. “I was given the opportunity to do that in Watertown and I’ve taken full advantage of it.”
“I want to be there to help kids,” he added of how coaching is rewarding beyond just the wins and losses. “There’s a lot of great moments and those are the things that get remembered in the long run, but there are trying times being an athlete — especially being a student-athlete. I felt like I was in a good position to be able to help kids, and that was a big reason for wanting to be a coach.
“On top of it as far as the basketball side goes, I have been a basketball junkie my entire life. You can ask my mom, she’ll tell you basketball has always been number one. Outside of me having my own family now, basketball is still very much still up there. It’s something that I want to take my passion and pass it on to others.”
Adding to what made Hartford an attractive position for Smith is that his family lives in nearby Neosho so his kids are in the Hartford school district. It will also make for a shorter commute to work, meaning he’ll get to spend a little more time at home.
But he’ll certainly be leaving behind a big part of his life.
“What I’m going to miss the most about Beaver Dam,” he said, “is just the (basketball) family that Tim and I were able to put together. I’m going to miss the kids. I’ve become extremely close with a lot of kids throughout the years, and I’ve made lifelong relationships with many people in Beaver Dam, and they’re going to continue to hold a very special place in my heart.
“This has been the most special place that I’ve coached so far to this point in my career because of the way that the community embraces the boys basketball program, and the type of kids that we have in the program. We not only have great athletes but we had great students and great people, which makes it that much easier to be proud of. Last but not least is just being able to work side by side with Tim and the rest of the coaching staff in Beaver Dam. They’ve become my best friends in the last six years and that’s going to be something that’s not going to be easily transferred over, because having a special coaching staff is not always as easy as it seems.”
The feeling, at least between Smith and Ladron, is mutual.
“One of the things I really enjoyed about working with Chris is being creative and trying to come up with different ways to win, depending on who we have. The years where we’ve been pretty young, or especially these last couple years where we’ve been really small, trying to be creative to find different ways to defend and different ways to score has been a lot of fun for me with a lot of late calls late at night and early mornings,” Ladron said. “That’s something we both really enjoyed, is trying to be creative to be in the right spot to be successful.”
Ladron also complimented the way Smith served as a liaison for the program.
“We’ve gone through some coaching changes over the last few years at our lower levels, and Chris has done such a great job of making sure the new coaching staff is part of our group,” he said. “We try to make sure our staff is as tight as can be so we’re able to communicate with each other. And he does a really great job of that. He’s always been really available to our lower-level coaches.”
Now that Smith is getting this opportunity to be the head honcho, he’ll look to carry with him all that he’s learned over the years and apply it to a program he’ll call his own.
He’s grateful for those who have helped pave his way.
“I’m super thankful to everyone who helped me get to this point — players and coaches,” he said. “All of those people are the real reason I’m standing in the position I am today.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.