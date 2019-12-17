BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam bounces back twice, almost upsets 8th-ranked Reedsburg

Some losses sting. And some losses sting.

Count the one Beaver Dam’s prep boys basketball team endured Tuesday night among the latter.

The Golden Beavers stood tall in the face of every uppercut Reedsburg — the eighth-ranked team in Division 2 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll — landed, never even as much as wobbling or looking like they might crumble to their knees.

Quite the opposite. Both times they trailed by double-digits, they rallied all the way back to take the lead.

But Brady Helbing’s game-tying lay-up attempt with 3 seconds to go was just a hair short and Reedsburg escaped with a 72-68 victory, handing Beaver Dam its third straight agonizing defeat to open Badger North Conference play — with all three coming against the teams picked by the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook as the favorites to contend for the league title.

“You just get tired of moral victories,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said. “We knew coming in with our group, with all the guys we lost and how young we were going to be, the lack of size and all that other stuff, that it’s a process. And that’s the one thing that we’ve got to do — myself, the coaching staff, the guys in the locker room — is just continue to plug away.