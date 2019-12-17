BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam bounces back twice, almost upsets 8th-ranked Reedsburg

Some losses sting. And some losses sting.
Count the one Beaver Dam’s prep boys basketball team endured Tuesday night among the latter.
The Golden Beavers stood tall in the face of every uppercut Reedsburg — the eighth-ranked team in Division 2 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll — landed, never even as much as wobbling or looking like they might crumble to their knees.
Quite the opposite. Both times they trailed by double-digits, they rallied all the way back to take the lead.
But Brady Helbing’s game-tying lay-up attempt with 3 seconds to go was just a hair short and Reedsburg escaped with a 72-68 victory, handing Beaver Dam its third straight agonizing defeat to open Badger North Conference play — with all three coming against the teams picked by the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook as the favorites to contend for the league title.
“You just get tired of moral victories,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said. “We knew coming in with our group, with all the guys we lost and how young we were going to be, the lack of size and all that other stuff, that it’s a process. And that’s the one thing that we’ve got to do — myself, the coaching staff, the guys in the locker room — is just continue to plug away.
“The only thing we can do is continue to learn from this and get better. We’ve put ourselves in three really good ball games against three really good teams, and we just haven’t been able to shut the door. I think once this team shuts the door on somebody, that’s our chance to snowball it a little bit.”
Beaver Dam (2-4, 0-3 Badger North) trailed 31-19 with 3 minutes, 45 seconds to go in the first half thanks to a 17-5 run by Reedsburg. But the Golden Beavers were able to get back within 31-29 a little before halftime thanks in large part to Nate Abel, who had eight of the Golden Beavers’ 10 points during that burst and finished with 36 on the night thanks to seven-of-nine shooting from beyond the arc and 10-of-16 overall from the floor.
After halftime, the Golden Beavers took their first lead of the contest at 38-37 on a drive to the basket by Abel with 14:47 remaining.
But Reedsburg (5-0, 3-0) immediately answered with a 12-1 surge — on 3-pointers by Zach Hale, Zach Bestor and Carter Daniels and an and-one by Will Fuhrmann — over the next 2 minutes to go in front 50-40 with 12:56 to play.
Just when it was looking like Beaver Dam — which was playing without guard Alex Soto and further hurt its chances at the upset by going just 13-of-25 at the free throw line compared with 10-of-14 for Reedsburg — might not have what it takes to hang with one to the top 10 teams in the state, though, the Golden Beavers rallied once more.
After a basket by Max Tully with 8:56 remaining gave Reedsburg a 55-44 advantage, Beaver Dam methodically began chipping away and with 1:49 to go was able to go in front on a highlight-reel Brady Helbing-to-Abel connection.
Helbing fired a three-quarters court pass to Abel in the right corner and in the blink of an eye—with a defender right in his hip pocket—Abel sprung up and released a 3 from the right corner that made it 66-65.
You have free articles remaining.
Fuhrmann answered by getting to the line for two free throws that gave Reedsburg a 67-66 lead, but then with 1:12 to play Helbing spun to the basket for a lay-up that made it 68-67.
Again, Fuhrmann answered — using a shot fake to make space for a wide open 3 from the left corner that he swished for the 70-68 advantage.
But Reedsburg would have to defend for almost the entire last minute of the game as Beaver Dam ran some clock before taking a timeout to draw something up for Abel.
When nothing came of that after 20 seconds, Beaver Dam again took a timeout and this time the set play worked as Helbing was able to get to the rim for the lay-up that came up agonizingly short.
And Tully made two free throws with 1.9 seconds to go to ice the game.
“It took some grit,” said Reedsburg coach Josh Rupnow, who was especially impressed with the way Helbing played in the clutch — the sophomore guard also had a drive to the basket with 2:25 left that got Beaver Dam within 65-63 — as Reedsburg did everything it could to try and stop Abel.
“They got a great look (to tie),” Rupnow added. “It’s unfortunate for me as a coach to watch them get a great look, but that’s what great teams do. They worked it around and they didn’t take a bad shot — they took a great shot. Fortunately it didn’t go in.”
Unfortunately for Beaver Dam, it didn’t. So now the Golden Beavers, who also got 13 points and 14 rebounds from Broden Boschert as well as five rebounds apiece from Abel and Eli Wilke, will once again have to put a tough loss behind them fast and try and get in the win column Friday night at Mount Horeb.
“These guys are mentally tough and they’re pretty resilient — and they’re going to have to be, because they’ve taken a couple tough ones on the chin,” Ladron said.
REEDSBURG 72, BEAVER DAM 68</&hspag3>
Reedsburg 33 39 — 72
Beaver Dam 29 39 — 68
REEDSBURG — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Zach Hale 4 0-3 10, Max Tully 3 5-6 11, Will Fuhrmann 7 3-3 19, Carter Daniels 7 2-2 19, Zach Bestor 4 0-0 11, Alex Woodruff 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 10-14 72.
BEAVER DAM — Broden Boschert 4 3-10 13, Brady Helbing 5 0-0 11, Evan Sharkey 2 0-0 4, Eli Wilke 0 1-2 1, Ty Bunkoske 1 0-0 3, Nate Abel 10 9-13 36. Totals: 22 13-25 68.
3-pointers: Reeds 10 (Hale 2, Fuhrmann 2, Daniels 3, Bestor 3), BD 11 (Boschert 2, Helbing 1, Bunkoske 1, Abel 7). Total fouls: Reeds 21, BD 17. Fouled out: Reeds — None. BD — Wilke.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.