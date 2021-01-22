BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam can't match energy by La Crosse Central in second half, loses 62-47

La Crosse Central would get to within three points when junior Noah Compan made one-of-two foul shots at 4:02. Then Kuhl drained his second triple of the first half at 3:15 that started a 10-3 run for the Golden Beavers to go into halftime with a 29-19 lead.

“I thought our ball movement was really good, but really I thought it started on the defensive end,” Ladron said. “We got a lot of really good energy off getting stops on the defensive end. We held them to 19 points in the first half. I think our guys felt really good, defensively, in the first half.

“It allowed us to get comfortable on the offensive side. I thought we got good shots and we moved it really well. We felt great going into halftime.”

But coming out of halftime, the Red Raiders seemed to have a little more pep in their step after shooting just 28%. They also outrebounded the Golden Beavers 29-16 on the night.

“Sometimes when you hit shots, it does it for you,” Fergot said. “What we’re trying to get them to understand is that to play that way whether the shots are going or not. I really thought the first half we did. We obviously had a little more energy when the shots started falling. Even though we weren’t making shots in the first half, I thought our guys really did a good job of digging in and executing our game play.”