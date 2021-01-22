BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam can't match energy by La Crosse Central in second half, loses 62-47

The La Crosse prep boys basketball team had the energy in the first half, but the shots just weren’t falling during Friday night’s non-conference game against Beaver Dam at Beaver Dam Middle School.
It led to a 10-point deficit at halftime, but coach Todd Fergot told his team to keep bringing it and to keep shooting, eventually the shots would fall. That’s exactly what happened as the Red Raiders went on a 19-0 run, which led to a 62-47 victory over the Golden Beavers.
“Coach Fergot was emphasizing bringing energy,” La Crosse Central junior Devon Fielding said. “Pretty much, we just brought energy to start (the second half), and good things happened.”
During the big run, which put the Red Raiders (3-1) up 38-29 with about 11 minutes to go, La Crosse Central hit four-straight triples, including back-to-back ones by junior Porter Pretasky.
“It’s all the confidence that coach has in us,” Pretasky said. “They’re always telling us to keep shooting even if you’re missing. It helps.”
Pretasky scored all 10 of his points in the second half, while Fielding scored 12 of his team-high 17 points in the second half.
Meanwhile, Beaver Dam (12-3) had 11-straight possessions where they didn’t drain a single bucket. The Golden Beavers finally got on the board with a triple by senior Nate Abel with 10:59 left to make it 38-32.
“I thought for the most part we got good looks,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said. “We got two wide-open 3s from the left corner. A wide-open 3 from the right corner. We had a nice drive in the middle of the lane. I thought we still got some pretty good shots. I’m more concerned for us defensively, the way we started the second half.
“For whatever reason, we didn’t have a lot of intensity to start the second half. That’s something we’ve got to figure out. Obviously, that 8-minute stretch is the ball game. We were better after that, but I don’t know what happened there, to be honest, with our intensity.”
Abel led all scorers with 22 points, including 12 before halftime.
“I thought Devon Fielding did a really nice job on him and in the second half, we had Quinn Servais that really locked on him,” Fergot said. “Quinn comes off the bench for us. I thought he did a great job of locking him down. Quinn’s a strong kid and athletic kid. We said he’s going to score, but you’ve just got to contain him as best you can.”
The momentum of the game was all Beaver Dam in the first half. After La Crosse Central Bennett Fried drained a 3 at 12:27 to put the Red Raiders up 10-7, Beaver Dam junior Marshall Kuhl responded with a 3 of his own at 11:24, which started a 10-0 run to put the Golden Beavers up 17-10 with 7:36 remaining.
La Crosse Central would get to within three points when junior Noah Compan made one-of-two foul shots at 4:02. Then Kuhl drained his second triple of the first half at 3:15 that started a 10-3 run for the Golden Beavers to go into halftime with a 29-19 lead.
“I thought our ball movement was really good, but really I thought it started on the defensive end,” Ladron said. “We got a lot of really good energy off getting stops on the defensive end. We held them to 19 points in the first half. I think our guys felt really good, defensively, in the first half.
“It allowed us to get comfortable on the offensive side. I thought we got good shots and we moved it really well. We felt great going into halftime.”
But coming out of halftime, the Red Raiders seemed to have a little more pep in their step after shooting just 28%. They also outrebounded the Golden Beavers 29-16 on the night.
“Sometimes when you hit shots, it does it for you,” Fergot said. “What we’re trying to get them to understand is that to play that way whether the shots are going or not. I really thought the first half we did. We obviously had a little more energy when the shots started falling. Even though we weren’t making shots in the first half, I thought our guys really did a good job of digging in and executing our game play.”
La Crosse Central junior Colin Adams finished with 10 points while Fried had 12 points.
Beaver Dam junior Alex Soto finished with nine points while junior Brady Helbing added eight. Kuhl finished with six.
For the Golden Beavers, who received honorable mention in Division 1 of this week’s Associated Press poll, it’s back to the drawing board to figure out how to finish strong as they play at Portage today at 1 p.m.
“That’s something we’re going to have to talk about and work on,” Ladron said. “We had a great team, a traditional state power on the ropes at home. Defensively, I didn’t think we were nearly as active, especially in the beginning of the second half.”
