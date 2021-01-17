BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam can't shake off Green Bay Notre Dame, loses 82-75

The Beaver Dam and Green Bay Notre Dame prep boys basketball teams needed to settle the debate.

The topic during Saturday’s non-conference game at Beaver Dam High School was who’s the better team?

Both squads made some surprising opening arguments before the Golden Beavers got the advantage before a break. But it was the Tritons who came down with some extremely critical facts that allowed them to come away with the 82-75 victory afterwards.

“We were playing a good team,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said. “We’re not going to go out and beat a team like that by 30 or 20 points. There was no doubt this game was a going to be a single-digit game all the way through. It was a game of runs. They’d made a run, we’d make a run. I don’t know if it’s anything different than that. I thought they did a good job on us and they beat us on the offensive boards. That hurt us. I think, all in all, I think it was just two really good teams competing.”

This is the second loss in a row for the Golden Beavers (11-2), who entered the game as the sixth ranked team in Division 2 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll. Beaver Dam had lost 69-56 to Janesville Parker on Jan. 12.