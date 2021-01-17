BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam can't shake off Green Bay Notre Dame, loses 82-75

The Beaver Dam and Green Bay Notre Dame prep boys basketball teams needed to settle the debate.
The topic during Saturday’s non-conference game at Beaver Dam High School was who’s the better team?
Both squads made some surprising opening arguments before the Golden Beavers got the advantage before a break. But it was the Tritons who came down with some extremely critical facts that allowed them to come away with the 82-75 victory afterwards.
“We were playing a good team,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said. “We’re not going to go out and beat a team like that by 30 or 20 points. There was no doubt this game was a going to be a single-digit game all the way through. It was a game of runs. They’d made a run, we’d make a run. I don’t know if it’s anything different than that. I thought they did a good job on us and they beat us on the offensive boards. That hurt us. I think, all in all, I think it was just two really good teams competing.”
This is the second loss in a row for the Golden Beavers (11-2), who entered the game as the sixth ranked team in Division 2 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll. Beaver Dam had lost 69-56 to Janesville Parker on Jan. 12.
“We played a really physical game against a really good basketball team,” Ladron said. “I think any time you play a team of this caliber, you’re going to get better. Outside from the final score, I don’t know if there’s a whole lot of negatives for us to take right now. I thought our guys played well. They fought hard and they battled. They got a couple more points than we did.”
The Tritons (10-4) were aggressive on the offensive boards, outrebounding the Golden Beavers 18-2. Many of them came from 6-foot junior Keegan King, who led his team with 24 points. And 6-foot-5 senior Garrett Grzesk contributed with 12 points for the Tritons.
The first half was a back-and-forth affair, which included a tie ball game at 25 when Notre Dame’s Danny Nennig drained his first 3 of the night with 8 minutes, 31 seconds left before the break. That long-ranged shot started a 9-4 run for the Tritons to put them up 34-29, which ended Nennig’s second triple at 5:41.
“Keegan King is really good inside,” Ladron said. “He does a really good job in the post. He’s physical, got good feet and he did a nice job in there. We some trouble with him. They fed off of that, and their ability to pass out to perimeter shooters because Danny Nennig got going.”
Beaver Dam’s Alex Soto, who finished with 10 points, drained back-to-back buckets that started a 15-2 run to close out the first half and give the Golden Beavers a 44-36 halftime advantage.
Nennig, who finished with 19 points, made his first of three triples to open up the second half to cut the deficit to 44-39 at 17:36.
Beaver Dam senior Nate Abel answered with a 3 of his own 1:11 later to put Beaver Dam up 47-39. The triple helped Abel pass Beaver Dam 1994 graduate Ryan Benish’s career mark of 1,120 career points. Abel finished with 32 points against the Tritons, which puts his career point total at 1,131 points.
Abel finished with five triples for the Golden Beavers, three of them coming in the second half. His third triple in the second half put the Golden Beavers up 57-49 with 13:32 left.
King got two more points down in the post 11 seconds later that started an 11-2 run, where King scored 6 points, to put the Tritons up 60-59 with 9:01. Beaver Dam freshman Cam Mendoza got two points inside the post 16 seconds later, but Grzesk’s bucket at 8:25 started a 10-3 run for the Tritons that put them up 70-64 with 6:13 remaining.
“It was back and forth,” Ladron said. “We had seven-point leads. They had seven-point leads. They had the last seven-point leads. I think it’s two evenly, matched teams and they were ahead at the end.”
The Golden Beavers cut the deficit to two when Beaver Dam senior Evan Sharkey made two foul shots at 4:20 to make it 70-68. That’s as close as the Golden Beavers would get because Grzesk’s three-point play at 3:32 started a 12-2 run to put the Triton’s put 82-70 with 54 seconds left.
“I thought both teams played very well,” Ladron said. “I don’t hold anything against our guys. I thought we played pretty well on both ends. They’re a good team. I think it’s two teams that are evenly, well matched. They made a couple more shots than we did.”
Beaver Dam junior Brady Helbing drained a 3 and junior Tyler Bunkoske got a bucket to fall in the final minute to cut the deficit to seven points. Helbing finished with 14 points while Bunkoske had 15.
Beaver Dam actually made more 3s (11-8) than Notre Dame, but the Tritons’ drained four at critical times in the second half, and gave the Golden Beavers fits on both ends of the floor throughout the game.
“They made a couple of big 3s in the second half,” Ladron said. “They got going from the perimeter and that was probably the difference. They’re ability to play inside-out is pretty impressive. We knew that their ability to play in transition is really good. They do a good job of it.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.