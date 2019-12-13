BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam gives Badger North contender Waunakee a run for its money but fades late

Beaver Dam stayed within striking distance for a while after that, trailing 58-56 with 4:50 remaining. But a 7-0 burst by the Warriors was the dagger as the Golden Beavers weren’t able to get any closer than within five after that, doing so on a few separate occasions.

The Golden Beavers biggest lead of the night was at 24-15 with 7:30 to go in the first half before Waunakee closed on a 17-8 run.

Boschert had six rebounds and four assists to go along with his 13 points, while Bunkoske, Abel and Brady Helbing all had five rebounds apiece.

Perhaps most key to the Golden Beavers’ upset bid was the way they played defense, as they limited the bigger and more experienced Warriors’ number of second-chance opportunities by holding them to only eight offensive rebounds. Beaver Dam had seven offensive rebounds.

“We don’t like the loss, but I don’t think there’s any question that we’re trending in the right direction,” said Ladron, who added that the 76 points his team gave up is a bit misleading for a couple different reasons.

One of them was that 18 of those points came at the line — on 29 attempts, compared with five of nine for Beaver Dam — and the other is that allowing points is collateral damage to the style the Golden Beavers want to play.