BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam gives Badger North contender Waunakee a run for its money but fades late

Only four players scored for Beaver Dam’s prep boys basketball team Friday night at Waunakee.
Only four needed to score — at least as far as the Golden Beavers giving the Badger North Conference preseason favorite Warriors a run for their money goes.
Nate Abel led the way with 29 points and Ty Bunkoske (17 points), Broden Boschert (13) and Alex Soto (five) also took turns having the hot hand, but in the end host Waunakee was able to turn a two-point game with just under 5 minutes remaining into a 76-64 Badger North Conference victory.
“Our guys are getting really good at finding guys who are hot,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said. “Nate was sort of going all night and Broden hit a couple big shots. And then in the second half Ty had 14 of his 17 and guys started finding Ty.
“I don’t think it’s lack of scoring depth, because I think we certainly have (depth) — I think it’s just guys understanding who’s hot and where to go with the ball. I think it was a very smartly played offensive game by us tonight.”
The game was tied at 32 at halftime but Waunakee (4-0, 2-0) scored the first four points of the second half and never trailed the rest of the way.
Beaver Dam (2-4, 0-2) didn’t fall far behind until the game’s waning minutes, however, and even tied things back up at 45 on Bunkoske’s second straight 3. He had previously gotten Beaver Dam within 43-42 on a 3 with 5 minutes gone by in the half.
Beaver Dam stayed within striking distance for a while after that, trailing 58-56 with 4:50 remaining. But a 7-0 burst by the Warriors was the dagger as the Golden Beavers weren’t able to get any closer than within five after that, doing so on a few separate occasions.
The Golden Beavers biggest lead of the night was at 24-15 with 7:30 to go in the first half before Waunakee closed on a 17-8 run.
Boschert had six rebounds and four assists to go along with his 13 points, while Bunkoske, Abel and Brady Helbing all had five rebounds apiece.
Perhaps most key to the Golden Beavers’ upset bid was the way they played defense, as they limited the bigger and more experienced Warriors’ number of second-chance opportunities by holding them to only eight offensive rebounds. Beaver Dam had seven offensive rebounds.
You have free articles remaining.
“We don’t like the loss, but I don’t think there’s any question that we’re trending in the right direction,” said Ladron, who added that the 76 points his team gave up is a bit misleading for a couple different reasons.
One of them was that 18 of those points came at the line — on 29 attempts, compared with five of nine for Beaver Dam — and the other is that allowing points is collateral damage to the style the Golden Beavers want to play.
“We’re going to give up points because we play a high possession game,” Ladron said. “We get up and down pretty quick. So for us it’s less about the points — it’s about points per possession. We did a much better job guarding the ball tonight, understanding the scouting report and who we needed to be on and who we could help off of and those kind of things.
“Defensively, I think this was our best game.”
Beaver Dam also turned the ball over just 12 times compared with 16 for Waunakee.
All in all, it added up to what qualifies as a good loss for an undersized and largely inexperienced Beaver Dam team at this early juncture of the season.
“The best thing that I take out of tonight,” Ladron said, “is that we went into Waunakee with a younger and undersized team and I thought we were the aggressor tonight. We gave them everything we had.”
WAUNAKEE 76, BEAVER DAM 64</&hspag3>
Beaver Dam 32 32 — 64
Waunakee 32 44 — 76
BEAVER DAM (64) — Broden Boschert 13, Alex Soto 5, Ty Bunkoske 17, Nate Abel 29. Totals (fgm ftm-fta pts): 23 5-9 64.
WAUNAKEE (76) — Caden Nelson 3, Aidan Driscoll 3, Jaxson Zibell 17, Caden Hough 13, Jake May 10, Jack Dotzler 3, Drew Regnier 11, Andrew Keller 16. Totals: 24 18-29 76.
3-pointers: BD 13 (Boschert 2, Soto 1, Bunkoske 5, Abel 5), Waun 10 (Driscoll 1, Zibell 3, Hough 3, May 1, Dotzler 1, Regnier 1). Total fouls: BD 22, Waun 13. Fouled out: None.