BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam goes toe-to-toe with top-5 Monroe but fades late

(Height + length) x talent.
That has been the equation used by Monroe’s prep boys basketball team all season long, a winning formula that has produced a lot of victories.
It produced another on Friday night, but Beaver Dam’s 65-52 defeat at the hands of the Cheesemakers — tied for fourth in Division 2 according to the Associated Press poll and fifth in Div. 2 in the WisSports.net coaches poll — certainly wasn’t for lack of a good game-plan or lack of effort on the Golden Beavers’ part.
Monroe’s 6-foot-8 Cade Meyer, who has committed to NCAA Division I UW-Green Bay, and the 6-6 J.T. Seagraves were just too much to handle.
“Those two guys can really fly and that makes it tough on us to rebound. It seemed like every time that we were making a run, they would get a bucket inside, which is what they do — they either throw it inside or they get an offensive rebound,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said. “That’s who they are. That’s why they’re 12-1.
“They might be the best team in Division 2.”
Monroe definitely looked the part much of the night, getting a game-high 25 points from Meyer and 17 from Seagraves and leading for the final 15½ minutes en route to the victory.
But the game was a lot closer than the final score indicates.
Trailing 34-29 at halftime following Nate Abel’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer from midway between the top of the key and halfcourt, the Golden Beavers came out of the locker room and went on a 5-0 run — getting two free throws from Abel and a 3 from Brady Helbing — to tie the game at 34.
But the Cheesemakers punched back, going on a 12-2 run — capped by Meyer’s basket in the paint — to take a 46-36 lead.
Not to be outdone, Beaver Dam (14-5) countered. A basket in transition by Alex Soto followed by two more triples from Helbing — who had four of them, accounting for all 12 of his points in the contest — made it 46-44 with 9:25 remaining.
Meyer then made a turnaround jumper but it was followed by a 3 from Abel, trimming Monroe’s lead to 48-47.
And a bit later after Seagraves drove to the basket from the top of the key for a lay-up to make it 52-47, Helbing answered with his final triple of the night, this one from the left corner, to make it 52-50 with 6:05 left.
But that’s when the lid slammed shut on the Golden Beavers’ basket. A cold-shooting finish allowed Monroe to end the game on a 13-2 run, denying Beaver Dam the upset victory.
“They’re so talented and they’re so big that they can get easy buckets a heck of a lot easier than we can,” Ladron said. “I thought in the second half, we got a lot of really good clean looks at 3s and we just didn’t knock them down. Being a 3-point shooting team the way we are, that’s going to happen at times.”
“They’re a load defensively,” he added of how the Cheesemakers compounded his team’s shooting woes to end the game. “But I thought our guys did a really good job — they really battled.”
Indeed they did. Good help defense on Meyer meant many of his 25 points came against double-teams and on difficult, contested baskets.
But while the Golden Beavers did still make 10 triples on the night — one more than the number of 2-point baskets they got to fall — being forced to the perimeter by Monroe’s size in the paint meant they were going to need to be even better from beyond the arc in order to win.
And that’s not easy to do against Monroe’s twin towers, either.
“Both of those guys are certainly athletic enough to come out and close out on our shooters,” Ladron said. “So we’re shooting over those long arms and big guys, and it does make it a little tougher.”
The biggest challenge of the night, however, was keeping the Cheesemakers off the glass. They finished with a commanding 32-14 edge in rebounds, many of those boards for Monroe creating second and third opportunities on offense.
Still, Ladron was still pleased with how his team played against such a formidable foe.
“It’s the most talented team we’ve played against all year — and it’s the toughest team we’re going to play unless we hopefully get to the sectional level,” he said. “That’s as good a team as we’re going to find, so it’s a great test for us at this time of year, when you’re getting into the tournament, to see where we’re at.
“I think there’s a lot more positives to take out of tonight than negatives, for sure.”
MONROE 65, BEAVER DAM 52
Monroe 34 31 — 65
Beaver Dam 29 23 — 52
MONROE (fgm ftm-fta pts) — Carson Leuzinger 3 2-2 9, Max Golembiewski 3 0-0 9, Cade Meyer 12 0-0 25, Tyler Matley 1 3-5 5, J.T. Seagraves 7 2-5 17. Totals: 26 7-12 65.
BEAVER DAM — Tyler Bunkoske 2 0-0 6, Brady Helbing 4 0-0 12, Alex Soto 3 0-0 8, Cam Mendoza 1 0-0 2, Nate Abel 9 4-4 24. Totals: 19 4-4 52.
3-pointers: Monroe 6 (Leuzinger 1, Golembiewski 3, Meyer 1, Seagraves 1), Beaver Dam 10 (Bunkoske 2, Helbing 4, Soto 2, Abel 2). Total fouls: Monroe 11, Beaver Dam 15. Fouled out: None.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.