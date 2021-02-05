BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam goes toe-to-toe with top-5 Monroe but fades late

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They’re a load defensively,” he added of how the Cheesemakers compounded his team’s shooting woes to end the game. “But I thought our guys did a really good job — they really battled.”

Indeed they did. Good help defense on Meyer meant many of his 25 points came against double-teams and on difficult, contested baskets.

But while the Golden Beavers did still make 10 triples on the night — one more than the number of 2-point baskets they got to fall — being forced to the perimeter by Monroe’s size in the paint meant they were going to need to be even better from beyond the arc in order to win.

And that’s not easy to do against Monroe’s twin towers, either.

“Both of those guys are certainly athletic enough to come out and close out on our shooters,” Ladron said. “So we’re shooting over those long arms and big guys, and it does make it a little tougher.”

The biggest challenge of the night, however, was keeping the Cheesemakers off the glass. They finished with a commanding 32-14 edge in rebounds, many of those boards for Monroe creating second and third opportunities on offense.

Still, Ladron was still pleased with how his team played against such a formidable foe.